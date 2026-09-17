Renault-Geely Brazil Investment Bets on Flex-Fuel Before Full EV

The Renault-Geely Brazil investment announced on September 15 adds €319 million (US$368 million) to a joint venture that now represents a cumulative €899 million commitment between 2025 and 2027. The more revealing detail is what that money is funding: not a straight EV push, but a flex-fuel hybrid platform alongside a battery-electric model, a combination that tells you exactly how Renault reads the Brazilian market relative to Europe.

What the Renault-Geely Brazil Investment Actually Covers

According to Yahoo Finance, the €319 million envelope covers more than the two new 2027 models. It also funds renovation of an existing Renault model for a 2026 launch, giving the program a nearer-term revenue bridge before the bigger platforms arrive.

The two headline products due in 2027 are a Renault-branded EV built on Geely’s Global Intelligent Electric Architecture (GEA) platform and a Hybrid E-Tech 4×4 flex-fuel powertrain. The flex-fuel commitment is the strategic tell: ethanol-compatible hybrids make sense in Brazil, where the fuel infrastructure and consumer habits built around sugarcane ethanol make a hard EV pivot less commercially obvious than it would be in Western Europe.

Meanwhile, production is already under way. Geely’s EX5 EM-i Super Hybrid started local assembly at Renault’s Ayrton Senna plant in São José dos Pinhais, Paraná, earlier in September, with a market launch planned before year-end. The Geely EX2 electric hatchback follows in December. The joint venture formally launched on November 3, 2025, when Renault Group, Geely Holding Group and Geely Automobile Holdings signed definitive agreements, according to the Renault Group official newsroom.

Reuters reported that Renault holds a 73.57% stake and Geely the remaining 26.4%, with Geely gaining access to Renault’s existing plant, dealership network and engineering centre in exchange. Under that structure, Renault do Brasil also serves as Geely’s distributor for its zero and low-emission vehicle portfolio in the country, broadening the commercial opportunity for both sides beyond simple manufacturing.

Why Chinese Market Share in Brazil Makes This Urgent

Brazil accounted for over 40% of Latin American vehicle registrations in the first half of 2025, according to Yahoo Finance, making it the region’s single most consequential market. Chinese automakers have moved fast: BYD and Great Wall Motor began importing competitively priced electrified models in 2023, and Chinese OEMs held an 18.3% market share in Brazil for the first eight months of this year, according to dealers association Fenabrave. That compares with 8.13% across Europe’s five major markets in July 2026, per data provider Dataforce.

Renault Chief Growth Officer Fabrice Cambolive framed the Geely partnership as a direct response, saying it would “accelerate our execution” in a “world which is disrupted by Chinese competitors.” The tension he described is genuine: Renault is building with a Chinese partner in Brazil precisely to compete against the wider wave of Chinese OEMs in a market where they are already making faster inroads than in Europe.

Geely Holding Group Senior Vice President Victor Yang set out the ambition plainly at the same press conference: “The ambition is by putting the strengths of both Renault and Geely together, we will be the top player in Brazil and in the Latin American market in the long run.”

Horse Powertrain Shows the Broader Renault-Geely Architecture

The Brazil deal sits inside a wider alliance. Horse Powertrain Limited, formally created on May 31, 2024, combines Renault’s powertrain business with Geely’s Aurobay unit. The venture is not a clean 50-50 split, as early descriptions suggested: Renault’s official newsroom confirms Renault holds 45%, Geely holds 45%, and Saudi Aramco holds the remaining 10% following definitive agreements signed on June 28, 2024, per Yahoo Finance. Full details on the ownership structure appear on the Renault Group newsroom.

Horse Powertrain currently produces 3.2 million powertrain units per year and targets 5 million annually, with an approximate €15 billion annual revenue goal, according to Reuters. The company’s own website lists 18 manufacturing plants and 5 R&D facilities across three continents, employing roughly 19,000 people; the original announcement cited 17 engine plants. Customers include Renault, Geely Auto, Volvo Cars, Proton, Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors.

The structural logic across Brazil, Korea and Horse Powertrain is the same: Renault and Geely are building regionally segmented joint ventures rather than a single cross-shareholding alliance. That design lets each party adjust its exposure market by market as EV adoption rates and trade policy continue to diverge. For investors watching Renault’s international execution, Brazil is the clearest live test of whether that modular approach can generate actual share gains against a Chinese competitive field that is moving faster there than anywhere else.