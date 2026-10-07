Morgan Stanley Wells Fargo Upgrade Targets $102 on Margin Turn

The Morgan Stanley Wells Fargo upgrade, issued Monday ahead of the bank’s earnings next Tuesday, is more than a tactical call: it is a thesis that the market is mispricing a profitability inflection that has already begun. Morgan Stanley moved Wells Fargo (WFC) to a buy-equivalent rating from hold and named it a top pick, setting a price target of $102, implying roughly 27% upside from Friday’s close.

Shares gained about 1.5% Monday but remain down roughly 12% for the year. That gap to peers is the setup: BNY has surged 24%, Citi has gained nearly 11%, Goldman Sachs is up roughly 2%, and the Invesco KBW Bank ETF has advanced about 4% in the same period.

The Morgan Stanley Wells Fargo Upgrade: What the $102 Target Rests On

The core of the bull case is net interest margin. Wells expanded its balance sheet aggressively after the Federal Reserve terminated its 2018 enforcement action against the bank, a move earlier reporting dates to June, though the Federal Reserve’s own press release is dated March 5, 2026; the Fed document is the primary record. The bank ended June with $2.23 trillion in assets, up 15% year over year.

To fund that rapid growth, Wells leaned on expensive wholesale borrowing rather than cheaper customer deposits, compressing net interest margin (NIM), the spread between what a bank earns on its loan book and what it pays to fund itself. That trade-off weighed on results and the stock.

Now Morgan Stanley argues the pressure is reversing. With balance-sheet growth slowing, Wells should rely less on wholesale funding and let lower-cost deposits do more of the work. The firm projects NIM stabilizing around 2.42% through the first quarter of 2027 before expanding to 2.49% by the fourth quarter. CFO Mike Santomassimo said at a September 15 conference that Wells’ third-quarter NIM was already running ahead of expectations, which gives the projection some early support.

The Wells Fargo 2026 proxy statement adds context on the profitability trajectory: the bank’s ROE reached 12.4% in 2025, it achieved its prior return on tangible common equity (ROTCE) target of 15%, and it set a new medium-term ROTCE target of 17-18%. Morgan Stanley’s own projections align closely: ROTCE of 15.5% in 2026, rising to 17% in the second half of 2027 and 18% in 2028.

Fee Revenue Is the Second Engine

Better margins alone do not explain the $102 target. Morgan Stanley argues Wells can extract more fee income from existing client relationships, particularly in investment banking. Wells has hired roughly 150 senior bankers over four years, gained share in M&A and equity capital markets, and more than doubled investment banking fees from 2022 levels, per Morgan Stanley’s note.

The gap to peers nonetheless remains wide relative to the size of Wells’ commercial loan book. Morgan Stanley estimates that closing it could generate roughly $4 billion in additional annual fees, though that is an endpoint estimate, not a near-term forecast. The bank is not yet in Dealogic’s top 10 global M&A advisor rankings.

Institutional positioning reflects growing conviction. According to Yahoo Finance via Insider Monkey data, 94 hedge funds held WFC as of the end of Q2 2026, with a combined stake of approximately $7.18 billion, up from 82 hedge fund holders with roughly $3.44 billion in the prior quarter, both figures as captured in the Insider Monkey database.

At around $81 on October 6, 2026, Wells traded at less than 11 times forward earnings, per FactSet, down from a 13 multiple at the start of the year. The proxy also discloses that 14 consent orders had been successfully resolved as of the filing date, which removes another layer of regulatory overhang that the discount historically reflected.

The bear case is timing and execution. The Morgan Stanley Wells Fargo upgrade is made before results, not after, and next Tuesday’s print could disappoint on NIM if deposit repricing moves more slowly than the model assumes. The investment-banking buildout is relationship-driven and takes time to convert hires into meaningful revenue. Both risks are real.

The evidence leans bullish, however. A regulatory clean bill of health, an asset base that has scaled, a NIM floor that management has already flagged, and a valuation that still prices in the old, constrained version of the bank: that combination makes the risk-reward asymmetric heading into earnings. The test is whether Tuesday’s results confirm the NIM turn is already underway, because if it does, the multiple has room to re-rate meaningfully toward peers.