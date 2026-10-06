Anduril Bets $6.6 Billion on Virginia-Class Submarine Production

Anduril’s Virginia-class submarine play is bigger than a single contract. The defense startup announced a $3.7 billion self-funded shipyard in Maryland and simultaneously landed a Navy production contract worth up to $2.9 billion, together committing up to $6.6 billion to close a documented gap in US submarine industrial capacity.

Arsenal-2 and the $6.6 Billion Commitment

The new facility, called Arsenal-2, will be built in Baltimore County and is expected to be operational by the end of the decade. Anduril says it will create 3,100 direct jobs and support more than 11,000 indirect positions.

The Navy’s contract, worth up to $2.9 billion, is structured around production outcomes rather than cost-plus milestones, with Anduril absorbing most of the execution risk. Christian Brose, Anduril’s chief strategy officer, described the arrangement plainly: “It’s really the government buying the results of what we’re able to produce from the facility that we’ve invested in.” That structure matters: it shifts financial exposure onto Anduril rather than the taxpayer if production targets slip, and it aligns incentives in a way traditional defense contracting often does not.

The combined $6.6 billion figure covers both legs of the deal. The $3.7 billion is Anduril’s own capital outlay; the $2.9 billion is the ceiling value of the Navy contract, payable as submarines components are actually delivered.

The Virginia-Class Submarine Production Gap

The investment lands against a production backdrop that the Navy’s own congressional testimony has quantified. US Senate FY2025 defense authorization hearings put Virginia-class construction at approximately 0.81 submarines per year against a required two-per-year delivery cadence, less than half the target rate. The Navy intended to award the next multi-year procurement contract, Block VI, covering nine ships, in fiscal year 2025.

According to Naval Sea Systems Command, the Navy has taken delivery of 24 Virginia-class submarines, with an additional 16 under contract. General Dynamics Electric Boat and Huntington Ingalls Industries build the boats jointly, but existing yard capacity has been the binding constraint on that two-per-year goal. Anduril’s play is to manufacture components upstream, torpedo tubes now at its California facility, larger modules and hull sections at Arsenal-2 once it opens, rather than compete with the established primes on final assembly.

The Block V Virginia-class program already incorporated a Virginia Payload Module on eight hulls, adding four large payload tubes for expanded Tomahawk strike capacity. The full mission set spans anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface-ship warfare, strike, special operations support, intelligence and surveillance, irregular warfare, and mine warfare, a broader remit than the boats’ public profile often conveys.

Anduril’s Manufacturing Footprint

Arsenal-2 follows a pattern Anduril has been building for several years. Arsenal-1, its Columbus, Ohio facility, represents a capital investment of over $900 million, earlier reporting cited $1 billion, but Anduril’s own Arsenal-1 page states the more precise figure of over $900 million. The Ohio plant encompasses more than 5 million square feet and is projected to generate $2 billion per year in economic output, with more than 4,000 direct jobs, making it the single largest job-creation event in Ohio history according to the company.

The broader Anduril manufacturing network already spans a solid rocket motor factory in Mississippi, a robotic submarine facility in Rhode Island, a launched effects factory in Georgia, an XL-AUV factory in Australia, and production facilities in California. Arsenal-2 adds a maritime-focused node to that footprint.

Funding the expansion is a $1.5 billion Series F round that Anduril raised specifically to scale defense manufacturing. The company noted in the Series F announcement that nearly 90 percent of its products can be developed and manufactured at hyperscale using commercially available components and materials, a cost structure that, in principle, supports faster scaling than traditional defense primes.

Bull and Bear Read

The bull case is straightforward: Anduril is positioning as an industrial-base solution to a documented capacity problem, with a Navy contract that validates the market need and a funding structure that does not depend on government cost-plus margins. If Arsenal-2 delivers on schedule and production rates hold, the company accumulates both revenue and credibility for larger prime contracts.

The bear case is the execution gap between ambition and a shipyard that will not be running until the end of the decade. Shipbuilding is among the most capital-intensive and technically unforgiving manufacturing disciplines, and Anduril has no prior experience at this scale. The output-linked contract structure means revenue does not flow until components are actually produced, so cost overruns before first delivery hit the company’s own balance sheet.

The key test is whether Arsenal-2 is operational before the Navy’s Block VI procurement cycle needs the throughput. Miss that window, and the strategic logic weakens considerably.