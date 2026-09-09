Ford Rebuffs Duffy Over Ford-CATL Technology Dispute

The Ford CATL technology dispute moved into open confrontation last week when Ford Motor Company (F) rejected Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy’s written criticism of its Chinese battery partnerships, calling the letter an attempt to generate headlines rather than a substantive policy challenge.

Ford’s pushback rests on a single load-bearing argument: that licensing technology from Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL) is categorically different from dependence on a Chinese state-backed enterprise. Washington’s response will determine whether that distinction holds.

The Ford-CATL Technology Dispute Explained

Ford describes its arrangement with CATL as a limited technology-licensing and services agreement. The Marshall, Michigan facility, operating as BlueOval Battery Park Michigan, is Ford-owned and Ford-operated, staffed by American workers. Ford says it employs around 1,700 people at the site and has put billions of dollars into the project. When Ford announced the plant in February 2023, Reuters reported a planned investment of $3.5 billion, making it one of the larger single domestic battery commitments by a US automaker at that point.

Ford also disputed a specific factual claim in Duffy’s letter, denying that it had proposed a joint-venture framework with CATL. The company said no such proposal was made. That denial matters: a licensing deal keeps Ford at arm’s length from CATL’s ownership structure, while a joint venture would create shared governance and, potentially, shared exposure to export controls or future sanctions.

The company leaned into its domestic manufacturing record, stating: “Ford is the most American automaker. We produce more vehicles in the U.S., employ more hourly manufacturing workers and export more vehicles from the U.S. than any other automaker.” Ford also pointed to the White House citing the Marshall project in an official release last month, framing that as implicit endorsement from the same administration whose cabinet secretary is now criticizing the deal.

What the DOT Letter Actually Said

Duffy’s letter, as reported by the Wall Street Journal, stated that the Department of Transportation is “deeply alarmed” by Ford’s reliance on Chinese state-backed enterprises. The letter warned that “attempting to navigate current circumstances in ways that could enrich those very competitors is not a sustainable strategy for the United States.”

That framing cuts against Ford’s licensing argument. Duffy is not drawing a line between ownership and licensing; he is drawing a line between enriching Chinese competitors and not enriching them. Under that logic, royalty payments to CATL, however structured, flow to a company the DOT considers a strategic adversary. Ford’s legal and commercial distinction may be correct as a matter of corporate law but irrelevant as a matter of industrial policy.

On Lincoln, Ford said it is working with the administration on trade, emissions standards, and reshoring, and cited Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick’s remarks last month crediting Ford’s decision to raise Lincoln production for US customers with returning “thousands and thousands of jobs” to the country. The Lincoln reference is a deliberate attempt to demonstrate cooperation, giving the administration a win to point to while the CATL dispute runs in parallel.

The Investment Implication for F

The bull read on Ford here is that the company has genuine political cover: a White House citation, a Commerce Secretary endorsement, and a plant that employs American union workers. The bear read is that Duffy’s letter reflects a harder line forming within the administration toward any technology transfer that benefits CATL, regardless of who owns the building.

The risk for F shares is not the letter itself but what follows it. If the DOT’s “deeply alarmed” language translates into procurement restrictions, loan program conditions, or pressure on CATL-linked supply chains, the $3.5 billion Marshall investment could face operational friction or financing constraints. Ford is betting that the White House’s left hand and the DOT’s right hand are not coordinated. If they are, the licensing argument collapses as a defense.

The pivot point is whether this stays a public dispute or becomes a regulatory one. A cabinet secretary sending a letter is noise; a cabinet secretary triggering a formal review is a different order of problem for Ford’s EV capital plan.