Dell AI Server Forecast Doubles as $95B Backlog Rewrites the Math

Dell Technologies (DELL) raised its AI server forecast for the full fiscal year to $74 billion in AI-optimized server sales, up 200%, after reporting a fiscal second quarter that cleared Wall Street’s estimates by a margin that had shares surging 9% in after-hours trading. The read here is that Dell’s backlog is now so large it effectively pre-sells the guidance raise, shifting the investor question from demand to execution.

Orders and Backlog Signal the Dell AI Server Forecast Has Room to Run

The demand picture is stark. According to Yahoo Finance’s earnings call highlights, Dell booked a record $60.9 billion in AI-optimized server orders in the fiscal second quarter ended July 31, 2026, and finished the period with a record $95 billion AI server backlog. For context, Dell’s investor relations page shows the company entered fiscal 2027 with a $43 billion AI server backlog, having shipped more than $25 billion of AI-optimized servers across all of the prior fiscal year. The backlog has more than doubled in a single quarter.

Just six months ago, Dell was guiding for 103% growth in AI-optimized server sales. The new $74 billion target implies 200%. That revision, coming on top of a quarter where AI server revenue of $16.40 billion beat StreetAccount’s $16.07 billion consensus, reflects genuine order momentum rather than promotional guidance inflation.

The catch is supply. Yahoo Finance’s earnings call summary notes that management flagged DRAM, NAND, and other component constraints as limiting Dell’s ability to fully satisfy AI server demand. That is the core execution risk sitting inside an otherwise bullish order book.

Infrastructure Margins: The Number That Separates Dell From a Simple Hardware Assembler

Dell’s Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) posted $31.78 billion in fiscal Q2 revenue, up 89% year over year, beating the StreetAccount consensus of $29.61 billion. Within that, traditional server and networking revenue jumped 122% to $10.53 billion, and storage climbed nearly 26% to $4.85 billion.

More telling than the top line: Yahoo Finance’s earnings summary reports ISG operating income reached $4.8 billion, up 225% year over year, with an operating margin of 15%, up 620 basis points year over year. A hardware company expanding margins at this rate while growing revenue nearly 90% is not just riding a cycle; it is gaining pricing power. COO Jeff Clarke attributed part of the revenue guidance increase to price increases driven by higher input costs, which suggests those margin gains are partly structural and partly pass-through.

On GAAP EPS, net income of $4.13 billion, or $6.34 per share, compared to $1.16 billion, or $1.70 per share, a year earlier, representing 273% growth. StockTitan’s reporting on the September 1, 2026 8-K filing puts non-GAAP diluted EPS at $7.04, up 203% year over year. Dell’s newsroom confirms CFO Yvonne McGill reported $2.5 billion in cash flow from operations and $1.3 billion in shareholder returns for the quarter.

Guidance Math: Dell’s Q3 and Full-Year Numbers Against the Street

For fiscal Q3 2027, Dell guided to $6.50 in adjusted EPS on $49.0 billion in revenue, implying 81% year-over-year revenue growth. LSEG consensus had been $4.49 per share and $41.42 billion in revenue. Full-year guidance now calls for $25.50 in adjusted EPS on $192 billion in revenue, against the prior May guidance of $17.90 per share and $165 billion to $169 billion, and well above the LSEG consensus of $18.92 and $172.67 billion.

Revenue for the quarter itself grew about 58% year over year, coming in above every LSEG estimate.

The Client Solutions Group (PC and accessories) contributed $15.03 billion, up 20% but fractionally below the $15.08 billion StreetAccount consensus. Clarke acknowledged the company deliberately rotated capacity toward infrastructure as it spotted signs of second-half PC market softness. Yahoo Finance’s call summary notes CSG operating income margins are expected to moderate to roughly 6% in fiscal Q3 as that rebalancing continues. Commercial PC revenue was up 22% to $13.2 billion; consumer was up 7% to $1.8 billion.

Two large contract wins also landed in the quarter: a $9.7 billion deal to supply software to the U.S. military and a $1.6 billion hardware commitment from AI cloud provider Iren, covering Nvidia-chip servers. Both reinforce that Dell’s AI server demand is not concentrated in a single customer vertical.

The bull case rests on that $95 billion backlog converting to revenue faster than component constraints allow supply chains to catch up. The bear case is that DRAM and NAND shortages extend long enough for hyperscalers to build more supply optionality. Dell’s prior fiscal year results showed ISG already growing 40% before this AI server acceleration took hold; the baseline is not thin. The guidance raise is credible, but the component supply timeline is the variable that decides whether fiscal Q3 hits $49 billion or falls short of it.