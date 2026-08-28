Best Buy Raises Outlook After Computing Surge Beats Estimates

Best Buy (BBY) raises its full-year outlook after a computing-led demand surge pushed second-quarter comparable sales far above its own expectations, and the results suggest the retailer’s recovery has more structural support than a single lucky quarter.

The headline comp-sales figure for the quarter ended Aug. 1 came in at 4.1%, against prior guidance of just 1%. That gap matters: a 310-basis-point beat on a metric Best Buy itself had set conservatively signals that category demand, not just discounting, drove the result.

Computing Surge Drives a Broad Category Recovery

Best Buy credited growth across all major categories, with computing described as the standout driver. That is consistent with a broader industry pattern in which AI-capable laptop refreshes and PC upgrade cycles have accelerated spending at the high end of the consumer electronics market.

The underlying numbers back the strength. Best Buy’s investor relations filing shows enterprise revenue of $9.779 billion for Q2 FY27, up from $9.438 billion in Q2 FY26. The domestic segment alone contributed $9.07 billion, up from $8.698 billion, with domestic comparable sales growth of 4.5% and domestic comparable online sales growth of 5.1%. Gross profit rose to $2.338 billion from $2.194 billion in the prior-year quarter.

Net income for the quarter reached $315 million, or $1.48 per diluted share, compared with $186 million, or $0.87 per share, a year earlier. Adjusted EPS came in at $1.47. The gross profit line included a $34 million benefit from tariff refunds, a one-time tailwind that investors should strip out when assessing the underlying margin trajectory.

The first-half picture reinforces the positive trend. According to Best Buy’s SEC filing, net earnings for the six months ended Aug. 1, 2026 totaled $591 million, versus $388 million for the six months ended Aug. 2, 2025. That 52% jump over two quarters is not easily attributed to a single tariff windfall.

Best Buy Raises Outlook on a Stronger Revenue Base

Incoming CEO Jason Bonfig pointed to the company’s “strong first half performance” as the basis for lifting annual guidance. The new full-year revenue range is $42.3 billion to $42.8 billion, up from prior guidance of $41.2 billion to $42.1 billion. Comparable sales are now expected to grow 1.9% to 3%, compared to a prior range of a 1% decline to 1% growth, per the Q1 FY27 earnings release which documented the old guidance in full.

Adjusted diluted EPS guidance moves to $6.70 to $6.90, from $6.30 to $6.60. The midpoint shift of roughly $0.35 is meaningful on a stock that has traded under pressure through the prior sales slump. The read here is that management had room to raise and chose the full-year number that reflects genuine category momentum rather than sandbagging.

The Q1 FY27 results, reported earlier this year, already showed comparable sales growth of 2.0% and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.28, up 11% year-over-year, per the Q1 investor relations release. Back-to-back positive comp quarters provide the sequential evidence that the Q2 beat is not an anomaly.

Best Buy’s board also authorized a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.96 per common share, payable Oct. 8, 2026, to shareholders of record as of Sep. 17, 2026. That dividend continuity tells you the board sees the cash generation as durable, not a one-quarter spike.

The bear case centers on two headwinds the company acknowledged: tariff-related cost pressures and rising memory chip prices. The $34 million tariff refund benefit in Q2 gross profit will not repeat, and if chip prices continue to climb, consumer price sensitivity could dampen the PC upgrade cycle that just powered the comp-sales beat. Best Buy noted customers remain value-focused and budget-conscious, a constraint that limits how much pricing power the company can reclaim.

Bonfig takes over on Nov. 1, replacing current CEO Corie Barry. His stated strategy includes smaller-format store expansion and AI-driven improvements to the in-store experience. “The strength of our Q2 results reflects both the deliberate actions we have taken to position the business for growth and a healthy demand environment for our category,” he said. Strategy is easy to articulate at the start of a tenure; the Q3 comparable sales print will be the first unambiguous test of whether the demand environment holds or whether Q2 was partly pulled forward by tariff-driven buying ahead of expected price increases.