Dick’s Foot Locker Outlook Drags Stock Down 30% After Q2 Miss

Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) slashed its Dick’s Foot Locker outlook on Tuesday after second-quarter results badly missed Wall Street expectations, sending the stock down 30% for its worst single-day loss since 2023. The core Dick’s business is holding up; the problem is Foot Locker, and Tuesday’s numbers make clear the turnaround there is taking longer and costing more than the company anticipated.

The Numbers Behind the Drop

For the fiscal second quarter ended August 1, DKS reported GAAP net income of $315 million, or $3.50 per diluted share, against $381 million and $4.71 the prior year. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share came in at $3.53, down from $4.38 in the year-ago quarter, according to the Q2 2026 press release.

Total sales rose to $5.59 billion from $3.65 billion, largely reflecting the Foot Locker consolidation. The Dick’s banner itself posted a 4.9% comparable-sales gain driven by broad-based category growth, including a World Cup tailwind. Foot Locker moved the other way: comparable sales fell 3.6%.

The guidance revision is where the damage sits. Dick’s cut its full-year net sales outlook to $21.9 billion to $22.2 billion from $22.1 billion to $22.4 billion, and sliced consolidated operating income guidance to $1.45 billion to $1.55 billion from $1.69 billion to $1.81 billion. That is more than $200 million stripped from the midpoint of operating income in a single quarter.

What the Dick’s Foot Locker Outlook Actually Shows

The segment breakdown in the Dick’s Q2 2026 IR release is stark. The company now expects the Dick’s business to generate segment profit of $1.54 billion to $1.60 billion for the full year, while the Foot Locker segment is guided to a loss of $40 million to $80 million. Full-year Foot Locker net sales guidance was cut to $7.4 billion to $7.5 billion from $7.6 billion to $7.7 billion.

Compare that to where expectations stood after the first quarter. As of the Q1 2026 earnings release, Dick’s had guided Foot Locker to comparable sales growth of positive 1.5% to positive 3.0% and segment profit of $110 million to $150 million. One quarter later, comparable sales guidance is flat to down 2% and the segment is now expected to post a loss. That is a swing of roughly $150 million to $230 million in segment profit in a single reporting period.

The restructuring cost is adding up. According to the Q2 IR release, Dick’s has incurred $515.8 million in pre-tax charges related to the Foot Locker asset review to date, including $125.8 million in the 26 weeks ended August 1, 2026. The company now expects total pre-tax charges up to $750 million, with $200 million expected in fiscal 2026 and the remainder to be incurred over the medium term. The actions include closing underperforming stores, optimizing inventory, and right-sizing the asset base.

An additional headwind emerged on the tax line. According to Investing.com’s transcript of the Q2 earnings call, the company’s effective tax rate is running approximately 200 basis points above prior expectations due to marketplace conditions in EMEA, a drag expected to persist through year-end. That differential reduces non-GAAP EPS guidance for the full year by approximately $0.305.

One partial offset: Dick’s received $59 million in tariff refunds during the quarter following a U.S. Court of International Trade order to refund tariffs collected under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). The company states it has now received substantially all of those refunds and does not expect material additional claims.

The Acquisition Bet and What It Now Costs

Dick’s announced the Foot Locker acquisition on May 15, 2025, at an equity value of $2.4 billion, with an implied enterprise value of approximately $2.5 billion, according to an SEC filing. The stated rationale was international expansion and competitive repositioning. With $515.8 million in charges already booked and up to $750 million expected in total, the effective price of the deal keeps climbing.

CEO Lauren Hobart said in a statement that the company is “taking a more cautious view of the balance of the year” while remaining “highly confident in the strength of the DICK’S Business and our long-term opportunity at Foot Locker.”

The bull case rests on exactly that framing: the Dick’s banner is growing at 4.9% comps and is expected to generate between $1.54 billion and $1.60 billion in segment profit, so the core engine is intact. The bear case is that the Foot Locker segment is burning cash, the restructuring ceiling keeps rising, the tax rate is worse than modeled, and the 3.6% comparable-sales decline suggests the athletic footwear environment is not cooperating with the turnaround timeline.

The stock will follow the Foot Locker segment’s comparable-sales trajectory from here. Two consecutive quarters of improvement in that line, combined with charges tracking below the $750 million ceiling, would begin to rebuild the thesis. Another miss and a further ceiling raise would likely pressure shares well below Tuesday’s close.