Xpeng Q2 Gross Margin Masks a Weakening Core Car Business

Xpeng (XPEV) posted a 20.7% blended gross margin on Q2 2026 revenue of CN¥19.74bn, but the Xpeng Q2 gross margin figure conceals a vehicle segment that is becoming less profitable, not more, as services revenue from the Volkswagen partnership does the heavy lifting.

What the Xpeng Q2 Gross Margin Is Actually Measuring

The blended margin headline rests on two very different businesses operating in parallel. Services and others revenue hit RMB2.7 billion in Q2, up 93.9% year-over-year and 32.6% quarter-over-quarter, according to Yahoo Finance’s earnings call highlights. That segment ran at a 75.1% gross margin in the quarter, up from 53.6% a year earlier, with the improvement driven primarily by technical R&D services revenue, per StockTitan’s reporting on Xpeng’s Form 6-K.

Vehicle sales, by contrast, generated RMB17.05 billion in Q2, up just 1% year-over-year even as deliveries hit 103,295 units, up 65% quarter-over-quarter. The vehicle gross margin for the six months ended June 30, 2026 came in at 12.1%, down from 12.6% for the same period of 2025, according to StockTitan. Average selling prices are compressing even as volumes surge, which is the opposite of the margin-expansion story the headline number implies.

The VW connection explains the gap. Xpeng’s 20-F filing on SEC EDGAR shows gross profit rising from RMB451.2 million in 2023 to RMB5,845.8 million in 2024, with the company attributing much of that gain to higher gross margin from technical services revenue arising from the Volkswagen technical collaboration. The VW Technical Framework Agreement was signed on July 26, 2023, between Xiaopeng Motors and Volkswagen China. That one commercial relationship, not a broadening vehicle business, is the primary engine of Xpeng’s reported margin improvement.

Overseas Growth and the Robotics Bet

The volume picture is genuinely strong. Overseas deliveries exceeded 20,000 units in Q2, up 81% year-over-year, with an average selling price above €40,000. Those shipments now account for more than 25% of first-half revenue. The newly launched MONA L03 SUV Coupe broke order records across Xpeng’s entire lineup, and overseas deliveries of the L03 are targeted to begin in Q4 2026, with the company aiming for quarterly overseas volumes above 40,000 units once the model scales. Supply chain disruptions and extreme weather did hamper the L03’s delivery ramp, per Yahoo Finance, so execution risk on that target is real.

On August 24, 2026, Dogotix Inc., a robotics subsidiary of Xpeng, entered into a share purchase agreement under which subscribers conditionally agreed to subscribe for newly issued shares at an aggregate purchase price of US$900 million, as reported by StockTitan. The post-money valuation exceeded US$6.3 billion. Xpeng describes the round as the largest single-round private financing in China’s embodied AI sector. The Iron humanoid robot is approaching a capability preview, with commercial launch and large-scale deliveries targeted for 2027, when monthly production capacity is expected to reach several thousand units.

The robotics ambition and the autonomous driving push carry real costs. Net losses more than tripled year-over-year, driven by marketing outlays and a 32% jump in R&D spending. The VLA 2.0 autonomous driving model upgrades from end of August, integrating cockpit and driving functions and carrying selected robotaxi capabilities to passenger vehicles, with European regulatory approval targeted for the first half of 2027. A mass-produced robotaxi powered by VLA 2.0 has completed more than 2,000 internal test orders in Guangzhou, with driverless passenger-carrying operations targeted for 2027.

The services margin for the six months ended June 30, 2026 ran at 71.4%, versus 60.1% for the six months ended June 30, 2025, per StockTitan. That trajectory looks attractive, but it depends almost entirely on the depth and duration of the SEC-disclosed VW collaboration continuing to expand. A single partnership is not a scalable revenue model.

The bull case rests on overseas volume acceleration, the L03 ramp, and the robotics valuation unlock. The bear case is that the Xpeng Q2 gross margin of 20.7% is effectively a services-segment artifact, vehicle-level economics remain stuck below 13%, losses are widening fast, and the VW revenue stream is one renegotiation away from compression. Until vehicle margin shows a genuine upward inflection independent of services, the headline number is doing more work than the underlying business.