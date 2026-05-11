The Dealership Group Roll-Up: Valuing Publicly Traded Auto Retailers in a High-Rate Environment

On a Saturday morning, you can still see the showroom lights on, the inflatable gorilla perched on the roof, and a salesperson approaching a couple in a rented Tahoe when you drive by any major American suburb. From the curb, not much has changed in the past 20 years. Perhaps the coffee in the waiting area is a little better, and the signage is brighter. However, ownership has been discreetly shifting behind the glass. A holding company in Oregon, Texas, or Florida is painting over family names that have occupied a building since the 1970s with logos. Perhaps this is the most significant change in American retail that no one really discusses.

For the better part of ten years, the publicly traded dealership groups Lithia, AutoNation, Penske, Group 1, Asbury, and Sonic have persuaded Wall Street that selling automobiles is, of all things, a compounder. It’s an odd pitch. Inventory depreciates hourly, the floor plan is leveraged, and margins are narrow. However, the model’s three pillars—fixed operations (parts and services), finance and insurance revenue, and a long tail of small acquisitions purchased at single-digit multiples and integrated into a larger machine—have aged remarkably well, which is why the numbers work. In 2016, Lithia had 154 stores; last year, there were about 455. Retail is not what that is. That’s private equity in a polo shirt.

The rates followed. During the third consecutive pause in April 2026, the Fed maintained the target range at 3.50%–3.75%. There were four dissents, the highest number in thirty-four years. This is important to dealers in ways that the headlines don’t convey. The carrying cost of inventory, or floor plan interest, is now a real line on the P&L rather than a rounding error. The already strained consumer affordability doesn’t truly improve until monthly payments are reduced. Furthermore, acquisitive groups’ cost of capital, which drove the roll-up, is at a level that necessitates discipline. The quarterly earnings calls give you a sense of it. Divestitures, Tekion conversions, and SG&A leverage are discussed more than empire.

Though not with the same conviction as in 2021, investors appear to still think the math is sound. As analysts lower their price targets, Lithia’s market capitalization, which previously hovered around $9 billion, has moved closer to $6.8 billion. Asbury quietly left Alfa Romeo and Maserati and reported Q1 2026 adjusted EPS of $5.37, which speaks to the current state of public opinion. More curating, less collecting. Group 1, which favors Toyota and Honda, is perceived as a different animal than Penske, which favors German and luxury. The discussion about tariffs didn’t help; companies that accepted 15% of deals from the EU and Japan were able to breathe easier than those connected to cars that crossed the Mexican border. It seems that the equity story is now more about which scale to use than it is about scale.

The private side continues to grind. More accurately than any earnings call, the CNBC story about the Sylvester family in Peckville, Pennsylvania—a hand-built 1972 Chevy store that was sold to a New York group last month—captures the essence of this. It was built on Main Street by the father. The sixty-seven-year-old son concluded that the run was over. Dave Cantin Group advised the buyer, a $800 million regional player. Every year, hundreds of times, that handshake takes place. Industry trackers report that 458 dealership transactions in 2025 set a record, and the first quarter of 2026 has only increased. The buyer isn’t always the publicly traded companies. Sometimes the buyer is a rapidly expanding private company supported by private equity, which is a quiet tale in and of itself.

The question of whether blue sky multiples, or the goodwill premium paid over tangible assets, can maintain their current levels if rates remain unchanged through 2027 remains unanswered. After twelve consecutive quarters of decline, the Q2 2025 Haig Report finally revealed a blue sky uptick. Buyers remain interested because average dealership profits are still more than twice as high as they were before the pandemic. However, there is a significant discrepancy between trailing earnings and a buyer’s perception of normalized earnings, and this discrepancy is more significant in a world with higher interest rates. It’s difficult to ignore the fact that all parties involved in this industry—public and private, buyers and sellers—are currently performing the same calculation, albeit with varying presumptions about what will happen next.