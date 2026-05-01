GE Vernova Stock Hits Another Record — And Wall Street Can’t Stop Watching

Seeing a company that didn’t exist as a stand-alone two years ago now trade at more than $1,000 per share is almost surreal. The energy spinoff GE Vernova, which was split off from the former General Electric in April 2024, ended the most recent session at $1,071. $333 is the 52-week low. If you do the math, the year has been exceptional by any standard. Investors appear to think they’ve discovered something unique: a long-standing industrial company that unexpectedly fits the future.

It feels a little ironic, but the reason isn’t mysterious. The same wave of artificial intelligence that has been making chipmakers wealthy requires something less glamorous in order to work: electricity. A lot of it. Gas turbines, like the ones GE Vernova has been quietly producing for decades in Greenville, South Carolina, are all of a sudden popular again. Equipment is being shipped out more quickly than anyone anticipated even a year ago when you walk through that facility. Speaking with industry insiders, it seems that no one realized how power-hungry data centers would become until the orders began coming in.

The Q1 2026 figures, which were made public on April 30, were impressive. In comparison to the previous year, revenue increased by 16.27%. Orders, backlog, and free cash flow all improved. Anticipation had already caused the stock to rise, which typically precedes a “sell the news” moment. That was not actually the case. Rather, the chart continued to rise, reaching an all-time high of $1,181.95 last week before slightly declining.

It’s difficult to ignore the similarities to Tesla a few years ago, a company that everyone first questioned, then wanted, and finally debated. A similar question now confronts GE Vernova. The stock is not cheap at 31 times earnings, and Barron’s recently downgraded it following what it described as the “incredible run.” Wall Street sets goals and then publicly questions whether they have outpaced reality. It is possible for both to be true simultaneously.

Smaller threads worth pursuing exist outside the obvious AI narrative. The Middle Delta Electricity Production Company recently signed a contract in Egypt to modernize its power plants. This type of agreement doesn’t make a big difference right now, but it creates benchmark projects for the future. Spending on grid stability is high in the Middle East and North Africa, and these contracts often compound. Similar work is being done domestically due to aging American infrastructure, increasing peak loads, and the need for electrification in everything from heat pumps to EVs. The system continues to receive incentives from the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act. This is not glamorous at all. It all adds up.

Of course, there are actual risks. Turbine blade supply chains are still tight. Prices for rare earths and steel fluctuate in ways that no one can completely control. In the renewable energy sector, Siemens Energy and Vestas are not going anywhere. The backlog may still be impacted by offshore wind cancellations. And there’s the unanswered question of whether AI capital expenditures will continue to be this high through 2027 and beyond. The multiple compresses quickly if it doesn’t.

However, as this develops, the overall picture seems different from the usual hype cycle. Promises are not being sold by GE Vernova. It involves selling pre-existing machinery in operational factories to clients who have signed contracts. It’s really unclear if the stock will continue to rise from this point. However, the company beneath it appears more stable than the price chart might indicate.