Hood Share Price Bounces as Robinhood Buys a Piece of OpenAI

Robinhood is one of those stocks that you can’t help but look at. Following the announcement that the company’s recently established Ventures Fund I had acquired a $75 million stake in OpenAI, shares ended the day on Wednesday at $88.43, up 2.31%. After being excluded from private tech rounds for a long time, retail investors suddenly had access to one of the most talked-about AI companies worldwide, and they seized the opportunity. The action seemed less like an investment announcement and more like Robinhood doing what it has always done, which is to give something that was only available to a select few to the general public.

The graphic conveys a more nuanced narrative. HOOD has increased by 110% in the last year and by an incredible 817% over the last three. However, from a 52-week high of $153.86 in October of last year to the mid-$80s today, the stock has also dropped 23.4% year to date. That’s the range that distinguishes tourists from conviction investors. Anyone who purchased close to the top is still underwater. One of the best fintech trades of the decade is in the hands of anyone who purchased in the spring of 2025, when the stock hit $44. The frequency with which Robinhood’s price action appears to arrive in waves rather than trends is difficult to ignore.

After co-founding the business in a Menlo Park rental thirteen years ago, Vlad Tenev has spent the last two years changing the story. The gamified app connected to the 2021 GameStop scandal, Robinhood, is still vivid in people’s memories. However, the current Robinhood is taking a different approach. It is expanding into 24-hour trading, developing prediction-market infrastructure, introducing Robinhood Legend for serious desktop traders, and now making direct investments in private AI firms on behalf of retail shareholders. A press release is not what the Ventures Fund is. It’s a change in strategy.

Wall Street is constantly debating whether that change warrants a 43 P/E. Q4 2025 revenue came in at $1.28 billion, growing 26.5% year-over-year. Net margins sit near 42%, gross margins above 95% — numbers most fintechs would quietly trade a kidney for. And yet the stock sold off earlier this year on worries about crypto volume softening and on the broader retail-trading cycle cooling after a hot 2025. Analyst opinions are genuinely split. The average 12-month target sits near $101, implying modest upside, but the range of individual targets is unusually wide, which tells you how much disagreement there is about what Robinhood actually becomes.

There’s a cultural dimension here that’s easy to miss if you’re only watching the ticker. Robinhood has become, for better or worse, the public face of a generation’s relationship with markets. When Charles Schwab announced plans to let its customers trade Bitcoin, the conversation in financial media almost instinctively pivoted to comparing Schwab’s fees with Robinhood’s. That reversal — the incumbent being measured against the upstart — still feels a little strange, like watching a neighborhood diner outlast the steakhouse next door. It wasn’t supposed to go this way.

The next earnings report lands on April 28, and investors seem to believe management will lean into the Ventures Fund story. There’s a sense that Tenev wants Robinhood to be thought of less as a brokerage and more as a platform for the kind of financial participation that didn’t exist a decade ago. Whether the market rewards that ambition, or punishes it, is still an open question. What’s already clear is that the quiet, steady broker Robinhood once pretended to be is gone — and whatever replaces it is going to keep moving fast.