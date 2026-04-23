Ford Stock Slips Below $13 as Jim Farley Eyes China’s BYD — Is the Bottom In?

Ford closed at $12.63 on Wednesday, down slightly more than a percent. If you’ve been following the stock for a long time, you hardly notice that kind of move anymore. For some time now, Ford has been fluctuating in the low teens, occasionally rising above $13, and then falling back. On a drowsy afternoon, the chart resembles a heart monitor. The low volume, which was about 60% less than the stock’s typical churn, provides insight into how the market is currently handling this name. Don’t panic. Not enthusiasm. Just a shrug.

However, a true story is being told beneath that flatness. In 2024, Jim Farley drove a Xiaomi SU7 for six months—not a Tesla, but a phone company called Xiaomi—and was so impressed that he refused to return it. You remember that particular detail. It reveals more about Ford’s competitive spirit than any earnings report could. Farley has referred to BYD as “the best in the business” in terms of manufacturing, supply chain, and cost, and it seems from his recent remarks that he genuinely thinks Detroit hasn’t fully awakened yet.

The actual financials are mixed in a way that simultaneously rewards and penalizes you. Revenue for the fourth quarter was $45.89 billion, significantly more than Wall Street had predicted at $41.78 billion. EPS also improved, going from $0.06 to $0.13. However, net margin is still negative and revenue was still down 4.8% from the previous year. Because there aren’t enough earnings to cover it, the dividend—that fat 4.75% yield that everyone talks about—is paid out of a company with a payout ratio that, in theory, doesn’t exist. It appears that investors think Ford can continue to write those checks. Whether or not that confidence has been earned is still up for debate.

Analysts are indifferent. Last week, TD Cowen lowered its goal from $15 to $14. Piper Sandler is the anomaly at $16 with an overweight rating, while Barclays is at $13. The average target of seventeen analysts, $13.66, hardly suggests any upside at all. Wall Street uses that as a courteous way of saying, “We don’t really know what to do with this one.”

Insider purchasing is more difficult to overlook. In February, William Clay Ford Jr., Henry’s great-grandson and the man whose name is actually on the Dearborn building, purchased 140,000 shares at $13.82. At a price higher than the current stock price, that is almost two million dollars of his own money. A Ford purchasing Ford stock at a premium to the current market carries some weight, but insiders buy for a variety of reasons. It’s difficult to ignore it.

The picture becomes clearer as you move through the context. Tesla is not Ford. It’s not a story stock. This 120-year-old industrial company is attempting to produce more affordable EVs while protecting its pickup franchise and figuring out how to cooperate with, or avoid, Chinese manufacturers who continue to set the standard. With a starting price of about $28,000 and consistently exceeding sales projections, the Maverick is quietly emerging as one of the most intriguing cars on the American market. Compared to most quarterly reports, that is more important.

The bear case is self-written. Tariffs, margin pressure, a dividend that looks generous until earnings turn, the ever-present threat of Chinese competition leaking into global markets. A cheap stock, a genuine dividend, a significant insider conviction, and a CEO who at least appears to recognize the scope of the issue make up the slower, quieter bull case. As you watch this happen, it seems like Ford stock isn’t moving quickly in either direction. It may be its most honest pitch for investors who are sick of drama.