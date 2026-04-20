The Working Capital Crisis Hitting Mid-Sized Manufacturers Is Not in Any Headline, It Should Be

Outside of procurement meetings, very few people are aware of the story taking place inside mid-sized factories. The evening news doesn’t feature it. It doesn’t follow any trends. Eventually, it appears as a delayed toy launch in London, a missed shipment in New Jersey, or a clothing line discreetly removed from the summer catalog. It’s not a loud crisis. That is one of the reasons it is so risky.

The conversation will take the same form if you speak with anyone currently in charge of a mid-market manufacturer that exports to the Middle East. The cost of input increases. Freight up, occasionally in multiples. On some Gulf routes, insurance rates double. War risk surcharges are stated as the norm rather than the exception. By March, the math that had worked in January had stopped working. All that remains is a slow, almost ashamed pause in placing the order. Dramatic contract cancellations are not occurring. They are being postponed, softened, and renegotiated. Some just vanish.

This isn’t really an oil story, which is the deeper problem and the one that seldom appears in the trade press. A margin story, that is. A 10 percent change in input costs isn’t a big deal for a factory that operates on an 8 to 10 percent net margin, which describes a sizable portion of Asian and Eastern European mid-caps. It’s the entire enterprise. Incorporate a duty-sharing arrangement from new tariffs, in which the supplier side of the equation frequently ends up at zero and the buyer and supplier kindly agree to split the pain 50:50. or lower.

This was noted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas towards the end of last year. Nearly 30% of China’s industrial companies were already losing money before the most recent tariff increases even arrived; this number had increased by 20% since the pandemic. These are not the well-known brands. They are the contractors who manufacture the mid-range appliances that line Target and Carrefour shelves, the rubber gloves, and the cable assemblies. A lot of them have a lot of leverage. They already have money committed to paying interest. There is nothing left over to cover working capital when order volumes decline.

The silence surrounding this particular crisis is what makes it peculiar. When they are in trouble, suppliers—especially those from the Far East—tend to keep quiet. There is a cultural reluctance, a hope that the following quarter will be better, and a fear that transparency will drive away customers. Therefore, a phone call is not the first true sign of distress. It manifests as sub-suppliers refusing raw materials, workers going on strike over unpaid wages, or an abrupt noncompliance that indicates financial compromises. Usually, it’s too late by then.

The asymmetry of attention in this situation is difficult to ignore. The price of oil is tracked by markets down to the cent. They have an obsession with tracking shipping indices. However, in jurisdictions with limited disclosure and inconsistent credit scoring, the factor that truly determines whether goods move—a supplier’s capacity to finance the following month’s payroll—lies in privately held balance sheets. When a significant supplier’s financial difficulties came to light through a factory strike rather than a filing, one American consumer brand nearly lost over 10% of its yearly sales.

As we watch this develop, it seems like we are witnessing the beginning of something bigger. Demand destruction is evolving from supply disruption. Every order that is delayed, every contract that is repriced, and every SKU that is discreetly dropped adds up. Eventually, the headlines will appear. They do it every time. How much harm will have already been done by the time they catch up is the question.