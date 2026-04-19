The Shaver Shop Dividend Stock Paying 10.7% Is Being Ignored — And That Might Be the Point

You won’t give a Shaver Shop much thought if you stroll through any mid-sized Australian mall. It’s a neat, well-lit store that sells oral care products, hair clippers, electric shavers, and facial tools—the kind of category that feels practical rather than exciting. Shaver Shop is not listed among disruptive businesses. Its growth strategy is not the subject of breathless articles. However, this unremarkable specialty retailer is currently sitting on one of the highest dividend yields on the entire ASX in April 2026, and the silence surrounding it is a little perplexing.

With franking credits included, the grossed-up yield is currently 10.7%. It’s not a misprint. Because yields that high on the ASX typically carry a warning—either the company is in distress, the dividend is about to be cut, or the share price has cratered for a reason the market understands but the yield screener hasn’t caught up with yet—this figure makes income investors take a second look. The truth is more straightforward in the case of Shaver Shop: the share price fell by roughly 11% since the end of February 2026, which mechanically increased the yield while the underlying company continued to make money. Opportunities for income that arise accidentally rather than on purpose can occasionally be the most intriguing.

Since 2017, Shaver Shop has consistently paid dividends. With the exception of FY24, when it remained constant rather than decreased, it raised the payout every year during that time. The payout ratio for FY25 was 89.6% of net profit, which is high by conservative standards but less than 100%, which is important. When a business spends more than it makes, its capital base is being depleted. Shaver Shop keeps a small portion of its profits for reinvestment while making large payouts. The interim dividend remained stable at 4.8 cents per share in the company’s most recent half-year results, despite a 1.5% increase in net profit to $12.2 million. Growth is not particularly impressive. However, the dividend remained unchanged, which is exactly what investors want to see from a company that is trading at this level of yield.

The Shaver Shop Dividend Stock Paying 10.7% Is Being Ignored — And That Might Be the Point

Looking at this valuation, it seems like the market may be applying a discount that isn’t entirely supported by the fundamentals. In comparison to similar specialty retailers on the ASX, Shaver Shop appears cheap at about 12 times FY26 estimated earnings, based on a projected earnings per share of 11.6 cents. Low P/E ratios can be deceptive, and as consumers’ spending habits change or online competition heats up, the market may be pricing in a slow deterioration of the business model. These dangers do exist. However, Shaver Shop also runs 126 stores with a functional omnichannel presence throughout Australia and New Zealand, and it is actively pursuing the expansion of its exclusive product agreements with suppliers as well as the development of its own private brand, Transform-U. These are not the actions of a business that is in a state of passive decline.

It is worthwhile to compare with more well-known dividend names on the ASX. For good reason, the major banks have long dominated discussions about Australian income investing. Their franking credit structure makes them especially appealing to domestic investors controlling tax outcomes, and their yields are dependable. However, bank yields in 2026 are typically between 5 and 7%, which is significantly less than what Shaver Shop is currently offering. Obviously, it’s not a direct comparison. The risk profile, earnings quality, and institutional coverage of bank dividends are all different. However, the Shaver Shop numbers are difficult to overlook on a pure yield basis for a retail investor constructing a passive income portfolio.

It’s still unclear if the recent decline in share price is due to a real reevaluation of the company or if it’s just the general anxiety of the retail sector dragging everything down with it. Due to Australia’s ongoing high cost of living pressures and the cautious treatment of specialty retailers lacking a strong essential-goods narrative, consumer discretionary stocks have had a challenging few months. Shaver Shop occupies an intriguing middle ground; while its goods aren’t luxuries, they also aren’t necessities. Hair tools and electric shavers are classified as “considered purchases,” which are expenditures that are somewhat resilient to downturns but not completely immune to them.

The combination of factors coming together at once—a compressed valuation, a yield that has been inflated by a price drop rather than a dividend cut, a payout history that has been steady for almost ten years, and a management team that seems more concerned with increasing earnings than merely maintaining them—is what makes the current situation truly interesting rather than just statistically appealing. The next set of results will determine whether that combination resolves upward or drifts further downward. However, Shaver Shop is presenting a more subdued argument than most passive income stories, and it is difficult to discount.