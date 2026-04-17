Allbirds Stock Just Surged 600% — But Is This an AI Company or a Desperate Hail Mary?

If the stakes weren’t so high for regular investors, Allbirds’ execution of a certain type of Wall Street theater that feels especially 2026 would be nearly impressive. A company that had been quietly dying for years—closing its American stores, laying off employees, and seeing its share price plummet from over $500 to about $2.49—announced on April 15 that it was switching to artificial intelligence. Allbirds stock had increased by over 582% by the end of that trading day, momentarily reaching $24.31 per share. There are no longer any wool runners. Introducing NewBird AI.

The timing has an almost theatrical quality that is difficult to ignore. In March, Allbirds sold its intellectual property and footwear brand to American Exchange Group, the owners of Aerosoles and Ecko Unltd, for a mere $39 million. That transaction alone ought to have been the last chapter. Rather, the company announced plans to purchase high-performance GPUs and lease them out to companies that are having trouble accessing computing power, secured a $50 million convertible financing facility, and used its current Nasdaq listing as a vehicle.

According to the company, it will focus on the structural gap that exists between the demand for AI and the hardware that is available. This is the same gap that Jensen Huang has been discussing on a quarterly basis and that all of the major cloud providers publicly acknowledge. It’s a serious issue. It’s a different matter entirely whether a former shoe company can handle the problem.

Here, the backstory is important. Not just any failing retail company was Allbirds. At its height, it was a true Silicon Valley icon; tech workers padded around open-plan offices in San Francisco’s SoMa district, and Barack Obama and Ben Affleck were seen wearing its wool runners. Riding the wave of ESG enthusiasm and the specific cultural moment when sustainable minimalism felt like the future of fashion, the company’s 2021 IPO valued it at about $4 billion. That wave broke violently. When the company closed its final full-priced stores in the United States in February 2026, it was a $21 million market cap ghost of itself, employing about 362 people. Revenue declined steadily, and the company never made a profit as a public entity.

After returning about one-third of its gains, Allbirds stock is currently trading at $10.91, which puts it in an odd intermediate position. Although it’s far from the peak, it’s still almost five times higher than it was a week ago. Retail net buying reached a record $5.2 million in a single session on April 15th, surpassing even the day of its 2021 IPO, making the trading activity truly remarkable. Retail investors appear to be rerouting their tax refunds toward speculative plays the moment the geopolitical news cycle gives them a brief window to think about something else, according to Vanda Research, which closely monitors individual investor behavior and immediately identified it as the first sign of what could be another meme-stock summer.

Allbirds stock

Dylan Carden, a William Blair analyst, did not hold back. Describing the AI pivot as a “Hail Mary,” he completely halted coverage of the stock and pointed out that, depending on the results of a shareholder vote set for May 18th, the company may simply decide to dissolve within a year. In contrast to the current price above $10, his estimated liquidation value ranged from $0.02 to $1.83 per share, which is a sobering figure. Hitha Herzog, a retail analyst, was equally direct when she described the frenzy as a textbook meme stock reaction, motivated more by a press release buzzword than by any real product or revenue associated with the new venture.

When Long Island Iced Tea Corporation changed its name to Long Blockchain Corp. in December 2017 and saw its shares almost triple overnight as bitcoin reached new highs, that is the historical parallel that people are always looking for. After cryptocurrency prices plummeted, that company eventually sold off its beverage assets and received a notice to delist from the Nasdaq. Since GPU demand is based on something more stable than speculative token prices, it’s possible that the circumstances are not exactly comparable. However, it is hard to ignore the trend of a troubled company clinging to the prevailing narrative of the time and witnessing its stock soar based more on sentiment than on proven ability.

What does it mean that $50 million, referred to as a “drop in the bucket” by analysts who follow an AI infrastructure space where single data center orders routinely run into the billions, is sufficient to cause this kind of market reaction? This is a more general question worth pondering. Global spending on AI infrastructure is expected to reach approximately $1.37 trillion in 2026 alone, according to Gartner. In light of this, NewBird AI is using the balance sheet of a shoe company to enter a market that is dominated by AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure. The viability of the business plan and whether the $50 million offers enough time to construct anything credible before the funds run out and dilution sets in are still up for debate.

As this develops, it’s easy to characterize it as wholly cynical—a failing business manipulating investor sentiment during an AI frenzy. However, it also has a genuinely peculiar and illuminating quality. There is a shortage of AI processing power. There is a genuine demand. And somewhere in the ruins of a company that once stood for merino wool and ethical sourcing, a group of people determined that the quickest route forward went straight through the most talked-about industry in the world economy. Investors awaiting the shareholder vote on May 18th will soon find out if that route leads anywhere worthwhile.