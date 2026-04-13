Tesla’s Dutch FSD Green Light Overshadowed by Inventory Glut and Model S Exit

Tesla secured a crucial regulatory victory in Europe over the weekend, yet the milestone is unfolding against a backdrop of significant operational strain. The Dutch vehicle authority RDW granted the first European approval for Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) system, clearing a path for a wider rollout across the continent. The company immediately activated subscription models in the Netherlands, with industry observers anticipating a rapid expansion to major markets like Germany and France ahead of a planned EU-wide deployment this summer.

This software advance coincides with the quiet conclusion of an era for Tesla’s flagship sedans. The company has removed the configurator for the Model S, signaling the end of regular production. A strictly limited “Signature Edition” of 250 Model S Plaid and 100 Model X Plaid units, each priced at $159,420, represents the final chapter. Purchasers of these vehicles face unusually strict terms, including a one-year resale ban. Violators could face penalties of up to $50,000 and be barred from future Tesla purchases.

The strategic pivot away from these legacy models is designed to free resources for newer projects like the Cybertruck and the forthcoming Robotaxi platform. At Giga Texas, approximately 60 units of the autonomous “Cybercab” were recently spotted—the largest observed batch to date. These vehicles still feature steering wheels for testing, with series production slated to begin this month.

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These developments arrive during a period of intense pressure on Tesla’s core business. First-quarter 2026 global deliveries of 358,023 vehicles fell short of market expectations. More critically, production outpaced deliveries by over 50,000 units, leading to a substantial increase in inventory. In Europe, competitive pressures are mounting, with Chinese rival BYD recently surpassing Tesla in new vehicle registrations. The energy storage segment also lost momentum, with sales dropping to 8.8 GWh in Q1 2026 from 14.2 GWh in the previous quarter.

On the cost side, Tesla has integrated a fifth battery supplier, China’s Sunwoda, which will provide third-generation LFP cells for vehicles produced in Shanghai while module assembly remains in-house.

Investor sentiment reflects these challenges. Tesla’s stock is down roughly 20% year-to-date and recently triggered a technical sell signal. All eyes are now on the official Q1 2026 results, scheduled for release on April 22. The report will be scrutinized for the impact of inventory buildup on margins and for concrete progress on the company’s ambitious AI and robotics initiatives.

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