Renk’s Record Backlog Fails to Impress a Skeptical Market

Despite sitting on a record order book worth €6.68 billion, shares in German gearbox specialist Renk are languishing near yearly lows. This disconnect between robust fundamentals and weak market valuation is forcing management into a series of crucial investor meetings this week, starting with the mwb Research Online Conference on Tuesday.

The stock closed at €52.05 last Friday, a stark 41% decline from its 52-week high and significantly below its 200-day moving average of €61.54. Investors are demanding clarity on how the Augsburg-based company will convert its massive backlog into tangible cash flow and profit, particularly within its defense division, which is slated to generate 90% of future group sales.

Analyst Conviction Meets Market Doubt

In contrast to the bearish price action, several major banks maintain a bullish outlook, citing the long-term visibility provided by established defense programs like the Leopard 2 tank and the Puma infantry fighting vehicle. Their price targets suggest substantial upside from current levels.

J.P. Morgan has an “Overweight” rating with a €75 target, while Berenberg is even more optimistic at €76. DZ Bank sees a fair value of €65 per share. This analyst confidence is underpinned by Renk’s confirmed financial targets for 2026, which include revenue exceeding €1.5 billion and adjusted EBIT between €255 million and €285 million.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying Renk?

A Strategic Roadshow for Reassurance

Management’s immediate strategy to bridge the valuation gap involves a direct charm offensive. Following Tuesday’s online conference, executives will present at a Berenberg roadshow on Wednesday. The goal is to provide granular detail on execution timelines and operational plans to institutional investors concerned about geopolitical export risks and the pace of order conversion.

To mitigate these risks and serve the crucial U.S. market more directly, Renk is actively expanding its production capacity in Michigan. This expansion is a key part of the company’s growth strategy through 2030.

Upcoming Catalysts for the Stock

The roadshows are a prelude to several concrete reporting milestones that will test management’s narrative. A pre-close call scheduled for April 22 will offer the first indications of first-quarter performance. The official quarterly figures, due on May 6, will deliver hard evidence on whether operational momentum remains intact.

Shareholders will also gather for the Annual General Meeting on June 10, where a proposed dividend increase to €0.58 per share will be put to a vote. For now, the market remains in a wait-and-see mode, looking past the record order book for proof of flawless execution.

Ad

Renk Stock: Buy or Sell?! New Renk Analysis from April 13 delivers the answer:

The latest Renk figures speak for themselves: Urgent action needed for Renk investors. Is it worth buying or should you sell? Find out what to do now in the current free analysis from April 13.

Renk: Buy or sell? Read more here...