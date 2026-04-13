Hensoldt’s Production Puzzle: A Record Order Book Tests Investor Faith

The defense electronics specialist Hensoldt finds itself in a curious market position. Its order book is bursting at the seams, yet its share price is under pressure and short sellers are circling. This divergence highlights a critical challenge: converting a flood of new contracts into tangible revenue and cash flow.

Operational momentum is undeniable. The company’s order backlog has surged by a third to a record 8.83 billion euros. New orders are coming in nearly twice as fast as existing ones can be fulfilled, evidenced by a book-to-bill ratio of 1.9x. A recent contract secured by its UK subsidiary for 50 coastal radar systems with SRT Marine System Solutions underscores this international demand. Furthermore, ambitious expansion plans are locked in, including a long-term supply deal for 900,000 Gallium-Nitrid semiconductor components to support a goal of producing roughly 1,000 radar systems annually from 2027, primarily for air defense and drone countermeasures.

However, the financial translation of this operational success is lagging. While new orders jumped 62% in 2025, revenue for the last fiscal year grew a more modest 9.6% to 2.46 billion euros. This “execution gap” is pressuring key financial metrics. The free cash flow conversion rate has fallen to around 40%, squeezed by high investments for a new radar production site and lower customer advance payments.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying Hensoldt?

This operational friction collides with broader sector unease. Defense stocks have grown nervous amid speculation over potential geopolitical de-escalation, including rumors of a Ukraine-Russia deal and signs of a ceasefire in the Middle East. This environment has attracted short sellers; the short interest in Hensoldt has more than doubled recently to 3.28%. Market strategists see this as a bet against the company’s rich valuation, with its price-to-earnings ratio standing above 120, and caution about a potentially softer growth year in 2026.

The stock reflects this tug-of-war. Shares recently traded at 77.82 euros, marking a weekly decline of 3.43% and sitting almost ten percent below its key 200-day moving average of 85.75 euros. In a show of confidence based on its strong foundation, management plans to propose a 10% dividend increase to 0.55 euros per share at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

All eyes are now on a pivotal date in May. The company’s first-quarter 2026 report, due on the 6th, serves as a crucial test. It must provide concrete evidence that the record backlog is translating into accelerated revenue and that a new service strategy is improving margins. A strong showing could force short sellers to cover their positions, while any sign of continued execution delays would likely validate market skepticism.

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