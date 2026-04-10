VINCORION’s Shareholder Shake-Up Coincides with Key Defense Project Milestone

A pivotal date for VINCORION’s shareholder base arrives just as the defense supplier advances a major European project. On April 23, the Greenshoe option held by majority owner STAR Capital expires, potentially pushing the investor’s voting rights stake permanently below the 50% threshold. This structural shift promises to boost the free float, making the stock more attractive to large institutional investors like Fidelity International and Invesco, who were early backers of the March IPO.

This change coincides with the end of another key support mechanism. J.P. Morgan’s market stabilization activities, which saw the bank acquire 299,673 shares for nearly €5 million between March 27 and April 2 to support the price after it fell below the €17.00 IPO level, will also cease on April 23 after the standard 30-day period.

Financially, the company is on solid footing as it approaches this new phase. For the past fiscal year, VINCORION reported an 18% revenue increase to €240.3 million. Its EBIT surged 64% to €33.7 million, while net profit doubled to €19.4 million. The company is targeting revenue between €280 million and €320 million by 2026. Crucially, this growth is self-funded; the IPO was not for capital raising. A robust operational cash flow of €38 million and a lucrative aftermarket business—contributing 55% of revenue through maintenance and spare parts—provide a stable foundation.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying VINCORION?

Operational momentum is building with the SENTINEL EU research project, which is funded with €39.9 million from the European Defence Fund. VINCORION is supplying two key 50-kilowatt modules for autonomous power in mobile field camps and is coordinating a consortium of 42 partners from 16 countries. Real-world field tests are now underway with the University of the Bundeswehr Munich, with international tests in the Netherlands and Aruba to follow. Analysts view this coordinating role as a strategic springboard for future NATO contracts, especially as sustainability becomes a key factor in military capability.

Despite strong fundamentals, investors face near-term tests. The first quarterly report since the listing is due on May 7, offering the initial proof of whether the ambitious growth trajectory is sustainable. Furthermore, while a price-to-earnings ratio of around 46 based on 2025 forecasts appears elevated, it looks moderate next to sector peers like HENSOLDT at 95, RENK at 53, and Rheinmetall, which trades at over 100 times earnings. The company’s addressable market, estimated at €12 billion, is projected to grow about 8% annually until 2030, justifying a growth premium if performance holds.

Another potential overhang looms later in the year. The 180-day lock-up period on STAR Capital’s direct 47.5% stake will expire in the autumn. Any sale of larger blocks at that time could create a supply overhang. For now, the immediate focus is on navigating the post-stabilization market and proving its operational mettle with the upcoming quarterly figures.

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