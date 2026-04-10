Lufthansa Charts a New Course Amid Crippling Cabin Crew Strike

A major cabin crew strike grounded hundreds of flights across Germany on Friday, stranding tens of thousands of passengers at the close of the busy Easter holiday period. The walkout, called by the UFO union, forced the cancellation of over 520 Lufthansa and Lufthansa CityLine flights, impacting approximately 90,000 travelers. The airline managed to operate only about a third of its scheduled program, with all departures from its Frankfurt and Munich hubs affected alongside CityLine services at nine German airports.

Despite the severe operational disruption, Lufthansa’s share price climbed 2.31 percent to EUR 8.04. Investors appeared to look beyond the immediate chaos, focusing instead on a significant strategic labor agreement announced by management the same day. In a move that caught industry observers by surprise, the company secured a far-reaching collective bargaining deal for its new subsidiary, City Airlines, with the rival Verdi union.

The timing of the strike was no accident, designed to maximize pressure on the carrier. It stems from two parallel disputes: UFO is demanding better working conditions for roughly 19,000 cabin crew members and also seeking a social plan for about 800 CityLine employees whose jobs are threatened. Lufthansa plans to replace the CityLine operation with the newly founded Lufthansa City Airlines, a restructuring that directly affects the workforce.

While criticizing the strike as particularly burdensome for travelers, Lufthansa’s management was simultaneously weaving a long-term strategic thread. The contracts with Verdi, valid retroactively from April 1, 2026, grant City Airlines flying personnel salary increases of 20 to 35 percent over three years alongside improved working conditions. This agreement is a cornerstone in building an entirely new pay structure for regional feeder flights, aiming for uniform deployment rules for cockpit and cabin crews.

This shift in union partnership has sparked considerable discontent among established sector-specific unions. The Vereinigung Cockpit pilots’ union has accused management of opaque communication, while UFO representatives criticize what they see as massive counter-demands from the company in their main collective bargaining talks. The cabin crew fears an extreme intensification of work schedules in the upcoming summer season.

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Market analysts interpret the move as a clear attempt by management to reduce dependence on the conflict-prone specialist unions at its core brand. The new City Airlines is intended to commence operations with significantly lower personnel costs, presenting a more efficient model against the backdrop of persistent labor disputes. The company expects to return to largely normal flight operations by Saturday.

The financial toll of this latest strike wave remains to be tallied. Under EU regulations, a cabin crew strike does not qualify as an extraordinary circumstance, making Lufthansa liable for compensation of up to EUR 600 per passenger for canceled flights. The airline is offering free rebooking onto other Lufthansa Group flights until April 17, with domestic passengers also able to switch to Deutsche Bahn trains.

This strike is part of a broader pattern of labor unrest. UFO and Vereinigung Cockpit coordinated a walkout in mid-February, with pilots striking again for two days in mid-March; their pay dispute also remains unresolved. Compounding operational pressures, the entire Lufthansa Group has suspended flights to the Middle East until the end of April, with Tel Aviv services halted until the end of May.

The full impact of these dual operational and financial burdens will become clearer when the group releases its first-quarter 2026 results on May 6. These figures will provide concrete data on the cost of the recent strikes and initial indications of the targeted cost structure for the new subsidiary. For context, the Lufthansa Group reported revenue of EUR 39.6 billion and an adjusted EBIT of EUR 2.0 billion for the full year 2025. The extent to which ongoing labor conflicts are eroding this performance will be revealed in less than four weeks.

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