Steyr Motors Shareholders Face Pivotal Votes on Strategy and Payout

Steyr Motors shareholders are set for a decisive day on April 10, with the annual general meeting poised to approve the company’s first-ever dividend and a sweeping corporate restructuring. This pivotal gathering follows closely on the heels of the firm’s completed acquisition of Danish engine manufacturer BUKH A/S on April 7, marking a transformative 48-hour period for the Austrian specialist.

The proposed dividend of EUR 0.25 per share for the 2025 financial year represents a symbolic milestone. It follows a year where revenue climbed 16.4 percent to EUR 48.5 million, providing a solid foundation for the shareholder reward. Alongside the payout, investors will vote on a plan to spin off the company’s operational business into a newly founded Steyr Motors Operations GmbH. The existing Steyr Motors AG would then function as a strategic holding company, a structure management believes will streamline future acquisitions and business expansion.

A significant refresh of the supervisory board is also on the agenda. This follows the exit of former major shareholder Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, which sold its entire stake in November 2025. Two new candidates are proposed to join the control body. Rolf Wirtz, former CEO of naval shipbuilder TKMS, is slated to take over as chairman, while Gerhard Schwartz, former Managing Partner at EY Austria, is nominated to lead the audit committee. The appointment of a seasoned defense expert to the top board role underscores Steyr Motors’ strategic focus on the military sector.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying Steyr Motors?

The recent acquisition of BUKH is central to the company’s ambitious growth targets. The deal expands Steyr Motors’ engine power range from 120–300 PS to a broader 24–700 PS. BUKH, a maker of SOLAS-certified marine motors with its own global sales and service network, was acquired in full alongside SLC Ejendomme ApS. Torben Damberg, previously CTO/COO at BUKH, will assume operational leadership, while former owner Søren Christiansen will remain on the supervisory board for at least two years to ensure continuity.

Management has set bold financial goals for 2026, targeting revenue between EUR 75 and 95 million with an EBIT margin of at least 15 percent. The BUKH integration is scheduled for its first consolidation in the second quarter of 2026 and is expected to contribute positively to earnings within its first full year. Furthermore, the company’s new M12 Power Unit for mobile power generation is slated for series production in the second half of 2026, with a cumulative revenue contribution target of well over EUR 100 million by 2030.

The company’s total order backlog now exceeds EUR 300 million, extending through the end of 2030. Despite this robust operational outlook and the flurry of strategic activity, Steyr Motors’ share price currently trades approximately 14 percent below its 200-day moving average. The market’s reaction to tomorrow’s shareholder decisions will indicate whether this growth narrative is due for a re-rating. The first-quarter results for 2026 are expected in May.

Ad

Steyr Motors Stock: Buy or Sell?! New Steyr Motors Analysis from April 10 delivers the answer:

The latest Steyr Motors figures speak for themselves: Urgent action needed for Steyr Motors investors. Is it worth buying or should you sell? Find out what to do now in the current free analysis from April 10.

Steyr Motors: Buy or sell? Read more here...