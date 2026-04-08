Renk Shares Receive Bullish Outlook with Significant Upside Projected

Analysts at JPMorgan have initiated coverage on Renk Group with a positive recommendation, assigning an “Overweight” rating and setting a price target of €75. This assessment points to considerable potential, as the shares currently trade around €53.74, indicating a substantial upside of approximately 39%.

Structural Growth in Defense and Record Backlog

The bank’s strategist, David Perry, bases this optimistic stance on the structurally favorable conditions within the European defense sector. This positive environment coincides with Renk’s own robust operational momentum. The company concluded its fiscal year with an unprecedented order backlog valued at €6.7 billion, providing clear long-term revenue visibility.

A recent major contract underscores this strength. In early April, Renk Group secured a NATO order worth approximately €157 million for its HSWL 295 tank transmissions, which includes comprehensive training and spare parts packages. Deliveries for this contract are scheduled to commence in the third quarter of 2026.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying Renk?

Financial Targets and Strategic Shift

Management has outlined ambitious financial goals for 2026, targeting revenues exceeding €1.5 billion. The company also forecasts an adjusted EBIT ranging between €255 million and €285 million for the period. Under the leadership of CEO Dr. Alexander Sagel, a strategic pivot is underway to enhance the aftermarket business. The long-term objective is for service and spare parts operations to contribute up to 50% of total revenue, a move expected to drive more stable margins and improve overall cash flow quality.

Shareholder Returns and Upcoming Catalyst

Investors are set to benefit from a proposed dividend of €0.58 per share for the past fiscal year, representing a 38% increase compared to the previous year’s payout.

Market attention will now turn to an upcoming Pre-Close Call scheduled for April 22. During this event, the company is expected to provide initial operational details regarding its performance in the first quarter of 2026. This update will be a key indicator of Renk’s ability to efficiently convert its substantial order book into revenue and to maintain the schedule for its capacity expansion in Augsburg, potentially serving as a near-term catalyst for the stock.

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