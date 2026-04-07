Renk’s Dividend Boost Meets Cash Flow Scrutiny

A recent geopolitical comment from former U.S. President Donald Trump regarding NATO, made on April 2nd, delivered an unexpected blow to shareholders of Renk. Ironically, the very climate of geopolitical uncertainty that had propelled defense stocks to new highs in the first quarter turned into a headwind for the company—a paradox emblematic of the current state of the defense sector.

Investor Outreach and a Sharply Higher Payout

In a bid to restore market confidence, Renk’s executive board is deploying a two-pronged strategy. First, it has proposed a dividend of €0.58 per share for 2025, representing a substantial 38% increase over the previous year’s payout. Second, the company is intensifying its dialogue with the investment community. Following its appearance at the Kepler Cheuvreux Aerospace & Defense Conference, Renk is scheduled to participate in an mwb Research Online Conference on April 14 and a Berenberg Benelux Roadshow on April 15.

Looking to the medium term, the Augsburg-based drive specialist aims to ramp up its annual gearbox production from 300 units to 800 by the end of 2026. Concurrently, an investment of $150 million is being channeled into establishing a new U.S. manufacturing site in Michigan. For the full year 2026, management is targeting revenue exceeding €1.5 billion, with adjusted EBIT projected to fall between €255 million and €285 million.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying Renk?

Robust Orders Contrast with Cash Generation Concerns

The company’s operational foundation appears solid. Revenue for the last fiscal year climbed by nearly 20%, reaching a record €1.37 billion. Its order backlog stands at a formidable €6.68 billion, equivalent to almost five years of sales. This backlog was recently bolstered by a €157 million contract from a NATO member state for HSWL 295 tank transmissions, which runs through 2033.

However, a significant concern lies elsewhere: free cash flow. The metric reached only €67 million for the year. While management had targeted a cash conversion rate above 80%, the actual result was 47%. Company explanations point to timing shifts related to major contracts. Analysts at MWB Research express skepticism about Renk’s ability to translate its massive order book into substantial margin growth. Reflecting this caution, the firm merely upgraded its rating from “Sell” to “Hold” in late March, assigning a price target of €53.

The Upcoming Litmus Test

The crucial test for Renk is imminent. A pre-close call for the first quarter is set for April 22, with the complete Q1 figures to follow on May 6. This upcoming financial report will be closely watched to determine whether outstanding advance payments have indeed been received. It will provide critical evidence on whether last year’s cash flow weakness was genuinely a temporary timing issue or indicative of a more persistent challenge.

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