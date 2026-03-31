Thyssenkrupp Shares Plunge Amid Dual Strategic Crises

Thyssenkrupp’s stock price has collapsed to a new 52-week low, driven by the simultaneous failure of two critical corporate strategies. The shares are currently trading at €7.16, a staggering 46% decline from their October peak of €13.24. This dramatic sell-off reflects mounting investor concern over unresolved futures for two of the conglomerate’s largest divisions.

Materials Services Faces a Reckoning

The immediate pressure stems from a missed deadline at the group’s materials distribution arm, Materials Services. The division, which generates annual revenue of €11.4 billion, was required to demonstrate tangible progress toward operational independence by the end of March. With that deadline now passed, management is evaluating several paths forward, including an initial public offering (IPO), a spin-off, or an outright sale. Company insiders suggest a stock market listing as early as this autumn remains a possibility, but this is contingent on the unit showing improved performance in the current quarter.

One alternative under review involves converting the division into a partnership limited by shares (KGaA). This legal structure would allow Thyssenkrupp to sell a minority stake while retaining managerial control.

Steel Division Sale in Jeopardy

Compounding the uncertainty, negotiations for the sale of the crown jewel steel business, Steel Europe, to India’s Jindal Steel are reportedly on the verge of collapse. According to Reuters, the talks are faltering due to irreconcilable differences over pension liabilities and long-term energy costs. Jindal is pushing for further cost reductions, a move that has met resistance from Germany’s IG Metall union, which has indicated it would only support such measures if jobs are guaranteed. The fate of this transaction directly impacts 26,000 employees at Germany’s largest steel producer.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying Thyssenkrupp?

Should the deal with Jindal fall through, Thyssenkrupp will be forced to consider less appealing alternatives. These include an in-house restructuring, a partial sale, state-backed solutions, or a spin-off. Analysts note that none of these options would provide a swift resolution to the division’s deep-seated structural challenges.

Financial Toll and a Lone Bright Spot

The immense cost of this corporate transformation is already visible in the financial results. For the first quarter of the 2025/26 fiscal year, Thyssenkrupp reported a net loss of €334 million. This was heavily influenced by restructuring expenses totaling €401 million at Steel Europe alone.

Amid the turmoil, the marine systems subsidiary, Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS), stands out as a rare stable asset. Now an independently listed entity since October 2025 and a member of the MDAX index since December, TKMS boasts a robust order backlog of €18.7 billion. Thyssenkrupp retains a 51% stake, ensuring it benefits from one of the group’s few reliable profit centers.

All eyes are now on the company’s half-year report, scheduled for release on May 12. This update is expected to provide crucial clarity on the status of Materials Services post-deadline, the viability of the Jindal negotiations, and the progress of the planned transfer of HKM shares slated for early June. Until then, the stock is likely to remain under significant pressure.

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