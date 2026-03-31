Mercedes-Benz Stock Demonstrates Resilience Amid Sector Headwinds

In a challenging environment for automakers, Mercedes-Benz Group AG shares are showing notable fortitude. While competitors such as BYD grapple with significant profit declines, the Stuttgart-based company’s equity is holding up relatively well. A primary factor underpinning this stability is an ongoing share buyback initiative, with management actively purchasing stock on the open market.

Recent disclosures highlight the program’s progress. In just the final two trading sessions of last week, the automotive manufacturer acquired 80,000 of its own shares at average prices ranging from €51.58 to €51.95. Since the current repurchase tranche commenced in November 2025, cumulative buybacks have exceeded 13.2 million shares. This consistent source of demand provides support for the stock, which has declined approximately 16% since the start of the year but is currently trading at €51.51.

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A Difficult Quarter and Broader Industry Pressures

This shareholder-friendly capital allocation comes at a crucial juncture. The group faced a difficult final quarter in 2025, reporting a revenue decline of over 12% to €33.69 billion. Concurrently, earnings per share fell to €1.43. The broader market backdrop offers little relief, underscored by recent figures from Chinese rival BYD. BYD reported a 19% profit drop and a dividend cut, highlighting persistent softness in the global electric vehicle sector.

Analyst Expectations and the Path Forward

Despite these operational headwinds, market analysts project a recovery for 2026, with average earnings per share forecasts standing at €5.80. The consensus price target among experts is currently set at €62.67. Investors will gain clearer insight into a potential margin stabilization on April 29, 2026. On that date, Mercedes-Benz is scheduled to release its first-quarter results and provide an update on current business performance.

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