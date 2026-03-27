DroneShield Ramps Up Manufacturing Capacity Fivefold Amid Strategic Shift

A recent hope for rapid de-escalation in the Middle East had been weighing on the share price of the counter-drone specialist. However, sentiment shifted abruptly in financial markets following Iran’s rejection of a US ceasefire proposal. Beyond these geopolitical fluctuations, the company’s management is aggressively pursuing a major capacity expansion and a strategic transformation into a software provider.

Operational Strength and Financial Performance

The company’s operational foundation is robust. For the concluded 2025 fiscal year, DroneShield reported revenue of 216.5 million Australian dollars (AUD) and, for the first time, an annual net profit of 3.5 million AUD. This operational momentum is also reflected in the long-term share performance. Over a twelve-month period, the stock has recorded a substantial gain of 342 percent, with a current price of 2.52 euros.

The scale of its future growth is outlined in current targets:

* Firm orders for 2026: 104 million AUD

* Largest single order: A European military contract worth nearly 50 million AUD

* Planned annual production capacity by end of 2026: 2.4 billion AUD

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying DroneShield?

A central component of this planned fivefold capacity increase is the establishment of a European production line by mid-2026. This move is a direct response to a global project pipeline that now encompasses a volume of 2.3 billion AUD and extends across more than 50 countries.

Strategic Pivot: Building a Software Ecosystem

To reduce reliance on irregular hardware contracts, the firm is accelerating the development of its software business. A current example is its technology partnership with UK-based sensor expert OpenWorks Engineering. The latter’s optical sensor technology will be integrated into the central command-and-control software, DroneSentry-C2. Such Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) models promise higher margins and recurring revenue streams. Management aims for this segment to contribute over 30 percent of total revenue by 2030.

Analysts Highlight Execution Risks

While market observers generally view the company’s trajectory positively, they caution about the challenges inherent in such rapid scaling. The investment firm Jefferies recently initiated coverage with a “Hold” rating. Its analysts see the enormous pipeline opportunities as being balanced by operational execution risks associated with fulfilling the large-scale orders. Concrete evidence of smooth implementation will be provided in the coming weeks when the company releases delivery figures for the first quarter of 2026 and details on incoming payments.

Ad

DroneShield Stock: Buy or Sell?! New DroneShield Analysis from March 28 delivers the answer:

The latest DroneShield figures speak for themselves: Urgent action needed for DroneShield investors. Is it worth buying or should you sell? Find out what to do now in the current free analysis from March 28.

DroneShield: Buy or sell? Read more here...