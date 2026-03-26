BYD Accelerates Global Footprint with Factory Launches and Next-Gen Battery Tech

The Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD is rapidly scaling its worldwide manufacturing and research operations. A significant milestone was reached on March 25 with the commencement of mass production at its new Xixian facility. This plant is projected to generate an annual production value of approximately 8 billion CNY. This domestic expansion runs parallel to the company’s intensified international efforts, particularly in Brazil and Southeast Asia.

Technological Leap with Second-Generation Blade Battery

On the technology front, BYD has begun deploying its upgraded second-generation Blade Battery. Initial shipments commenced in mid-March within the Denza Z9 GT model. This vehicle boasts a pure electric range of 1,036 kilometers and can recharge from 10% to 97% in just nine minutes under optimal conditions. In extreme cold of minus 30 degrees Celsius, the charging time extends to twelve minutes. Positioned with a price tag between 269,800 and 369,800 CNY, the Z9 GT is slated to become a part of BYD’s global expansion strategy starting in April 2026.

Brazil: A Core Manufacturing and R&D Hub

Brazil stands as a cornerstone of BYD’s international strategy. The automaker has announced an additional investment of 300 million Reais (about 56.9 million USD) to establish a new research and development center near Rio de Janeiro. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2026, with an opening target of 2028. This center will augment the existing passenger car plant, into which BYD has already channeled 5.5 billion Reais.

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The Brazilian factory is on track to achieve an annual production capacity of 150,000 vehicles by the end of 2026, with a medium-term goal of scaling up to 600,000 units. To meet regional trade requirements, BYD is targeting a localization rate of 50% starting January 1, 2027. The company’s market dominance in Brazil was evident in February 2026, where it captured a 78% share in the pure battery electric vehicle (BEV) segment and 43% of the total electrified vehicle market.

Navigating Competitive Challenges in Indonesia

The market dynamics in Indonesia present a more competitive landscape. In February 2026, BYD sold 4,653 units, securing sixth place in the overall brand rankings. This represented a slight decrease from the 4,879 units sold in January. Rivals like Jaecoo are making inroads into the mid-price segment, having moved 3,005 units in the same period.

By concurrently expanding its production footprint, research infrastructure, and battery technology, BYD is solidifying its foundation for the current year. The upcoming sales figures for March and April will serve as the next key test for the company’s growth trajectory.

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