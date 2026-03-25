BYD Eyes Formula 1 Entry in Bid for Global Prestige

As investors await the annual results from the world’s largest electric vehicle manufacturer, speculation is swirling around a potential move into high-octane motorsport. BYD is reportedly considering the acquisition of a Formula 1 team, a strategic play designed to burnish its image as a global premium brand. Within racing circles, specific names of potential takeover targets are already being discussed.

A Strategic Push Beyond Borders

This potential pivot comes at a critical time for the Chinese automaker. Despite surpassing its US rival Tesla in deliveries last year—with 2.25 million EVs to Tesla’s 1.63 million—BYD is often perceived in Western markets as lacking premium cachet. An entry into Formula 1 is viewed as a direct method to close this brand perception gap and would complement its existing sports marketing initiatives.

The interest aligns with a significant shift in the racing series itself. Formula 1 is introducing new power unit regulations for the 2026 season, which will dramatically increase the electrical component of the hybrid system. Nearly 50% of a car’s power will come from its electric motor, delivering 350 kW to the rear wheels. For a vertically integrated conglomerate like BYD, which develops its own batteries and power electronics, the series presents a formidable real-world testing and development platform.

The Contenders: Alpine and Aston Martin

Building an entirely new team from scratch is considered improbable due to prohibitive financial barriers. Instead, consistent media reports suggest BYD’s management favors purchasing an existing operation. The current frontrunners in this scenario are the Alpine and Aston Martin teams. Such an endeavor requires immense capital, with the estimated cost of running a team exceeding $500 million per season.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying BYD?

The sport’s governing body appears receptive. FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem recently characterized the potential entry of a Chinese manufacturer as a natural progression for the global expansion of the championship.

Domestic Headwinds and International Momentum

While plotting global expansion, BYD’s core domestic business is facing pressure. In the first two months of 2026, sales in its home market, adjusted for holiday periods, fell by approximately 36%. Market analysts primarily attribute this decline to the reintroduction of a purchase tax on electric vehicles at the turn of the year, which created a demand vacuum.

Counterbalancing this domestic softness is robust international growth. In February, BYD’s export volumes surpassed its domestic sales for the first time. The upcoming annual report will be a crucial test of whether this overseas momentum can offset costly price wars in China. On Thursday, March 26, the company will release its complete financial figures for 2025. The data must demonstrate that its target of selling 1.3 million vehicles internationally for the current year is realistically achievable.

Ad

BYD Stock: Buy or Sell?! New BYD Analysis from March 25 delivers the answer:

The latest BYD figures speak for themselves: Urgent action needed for BYD investors. Is it worth buying or should you sell? Find out what to do now in the current free analysis from March 25.

BYD: Buy or sell? Read more here...