Defense Sector Stocks Face Pressure Amid Naval Contract Uncertainty

Shares in German defense companies came under selling pressure on Monday morning, with Renk Group AG declining approximately 3% and its industry peer Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) shedding nearly 7%. The moves were triggered by market speculation that Rheinmetall AG could step in as the general contractor for the massive F126 frigate program, a development casting a shadow over the entire defense sector. The final outcome of the tender process, however, remains undecided.

A Major Naval Program Hangs in the Balance

At the heart of the uncertainty is the German Navy’s F126 project, a landmark procurement of six new frigates with an estimated total value of roughly €10 billion. This represents the largest new-build program in the navy’s history. Rheinmetall has expressed confidence in a swift restart of the delayed initiative and is actively positioning itself as a potential prime contractor. The German Ministry of Defense is currently evaluating this option alongside at least one other alternative. A final decision is not expected before the conclusion of the assessment phase at the end of April, with a potential contract signing possible in the summer.

Geopolitical headwinds added to the negative sentiment at the week’s open. An ultimatum from U.S. President Donald Trump concerning the opening of the Strait of Hormus weighed on broader market sentiment.

Strong Fundamentals Contrast with Weak Share Performance

Despite the share price weakness, Renk’s underlying operational metrics remain robust. The company recently reported record figures for 2025, including revenue of €1.37 billion and an order backlog swelling to €6.68 billion. Its net profit doubled to €101 million. Shareholders will benefit from a 38% dividend increase to €0.58 per share, with an ex-dividend date set for June 11, 2026.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying Renk?

Looking ahead to 2026, management forecasts revenue exceeding €1.5 billion and an adjusted EBIT ranging between €255 million and €285 million. Internally, this guidance is viewed as conservative, partly because orders worth €200 million originally slated for 2025 were pushed into the first half of the coming year.

The technical chart picture tells a different story. Trading around €51.89, Renk’s stock price sits more than 40% below its 52-week high from October 2025 and well under its 200-day moving average of €62.57. This divergence between solid fundamental performance and the stock’s trajectory over recent months appears set to continue for now.

Investors will next receive an update with the quarterly report due on May 6, 2026. Until then, the primary driver for the stock is likely to be the resolution of the F126 tender process.

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