Analyst Downgrade Tempers Enthusiasm for DroneShield Shares

A sharp divergence of opinion has emerged regarding the drone defense specialist DroneShield, following a multi-month rally in its share price. While the company’s order book is full and recent revenue growth has been triple-digit, a prominent investment firm is now explicitly advising investors to take profits. This clash of expert views highlights the central dilemma: whether the immense growth expectations are already fully reflected in the current valuation.

The immediate catalyst for the recent share price pullback was a stark warning from Alto Capital. Analyst Tony Locantro now assesses the risk-reward profile as unfavorable following the rapid ascent over previous months. In his view, the valuation already incorporates enormous future growth expectations. Simultaneously, he notes that actual revenues remain heavily dependent on irregular government contracts. This assessment had an immediate market impact, with the stock declining significantly on Monday. Despite this, the shares still show an impressive year-to-date gain of nearly 273 percent.

Strong Fundamentals Face Valuation Concerns

Other market observers maintain a more bullish stance. Bell Potter continues to see buying opportunities, pointing to the company’s fundamental strength. DroneShield’s results for the past fiscal year 2025 provide compelling data for optimistic investors: revenue surged by 276 percent to 216.5 million Australian dollars. The company also achieved a critical milestone by turning profitable, reporting a net profit after tax of 3.5 million dollars.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying DroneShield?

The foundation for continued expansion is a significantly enlarged sales pipeline, which includes:

* Total value of identified opportunities: 2.3 billion AUD

* Number of active projects: 295 across 50 countries

* Secured revenue for fiscal year 2026: 104 million AUD

A new strategic partnership with Robin Radar Systems further enhances the company’s technological offering. Their 3D radar systems will be integrated into DroneShield’s command platform, providing more precise airspace surveillance for defense sector clients. A planned software update in the first quarter of 2026 is also expected to streamline user interface and improve operator response times.

Scaling Up: The European Challenge

The management team now faces its most critical test. To efficiently process the record order backlog, the company plans to quintuple its production capacity. A key milestone in this ambitious scaling plan is the scheduled launch of a European manufacturing line by mid-2026. Without a physical presence on the continent, the firm risks missing out on major government tenders under European defense initiatives. The timely delivery of systems slated for Q1 2026 and the subsequent receipt of payments will serve as the first concrete indicator of whether these aggressive expansion plans are translating into operational success.

Ad

DroneShield Stock: Buy or Sell?! New DroneShield Analysis from March 24 delivers the answer:

The latest DroneShield figures speak for themselves: Urgent action needed for DroneShield investors. Is it worth buying or should you sell? Find out what to do now in the current free analysis from March 24.

DroneShield: Buy or sell? Read more here...