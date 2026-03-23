Diverging Views on Lufthansa: CEO’s Confidence Meets Analyst Caution

A stark contrast in perspectives is emerging around Deutsche Lufthansa AG. The airline’s Chief Executive, Carsten Spohr, has made a substantial personal investment in the company’s shares, even as a major Wall Street institution has withdrawn its bullish stance. The central point of contention is the potential financial impact of volatile jet fuel prices.

Leadership Vote of Confidence Amid Market Weakness

In a clear signal during a pronounced period of share price weakness, CEO Carsten Spohr recently acquired 10,000 Lufthansa shares at a price of €7.52 per share. This move is particularly notable given the stock’s subsequent decline to €7.13, representing a monthly loss exceeding 21 percent. Market observers interpret this insider purchase as the CEO viewing the recent sell-off as a buying opportunity.

The Fuel Price Divide

This display of confidence stands in direct opposition to the revised assessment from Goldman Sachs. The bank’s analyst, Patrick Creuset, downgraded the stock from a “Neutral” to a “Sell” rating, simultaneously reducing the price target to €6.60. The downgrade is primarily driven by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and their effect on kerosene costs.

While Lufthansa has hedged over 80% of its annual fuel requirements, this protection mainly covers crude oil and gasoil. Goldman Sachs experts warn that the widening price differential between these hedged products and the actual Jet Kerosene needed could create additional costs approaching one billion US dollars in the second and third quarters.

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Strong Operational Backdrop Contrasts with Fuel Concerns

Separate from the fuel price anxiety, Lufthansa’s underlying business performance remains robust. The group reported a record annual revenue of €39.6 billion for the 2025 fiscal year, alongside an improved operating profit of two billion euros. This operational strength underpins more optimistic views from other research firms, which present a sharp contrast to Goldman’s pessimistic take:

Kepler Capital maintains a “Buy” recommendation with an €11.00 price target.

UBS also advises “Buy,” citing a €9.50 target price.

Barclays holds an “Equal Weight” stance with an €8.00 target.

Labor Negotiations Offer a Potential Positive Catalyst

In a parallel development, a resolution may be forming in the ongoing wage dispute. The Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) pilots’ union has indicated a willingness to negotiate a restructuring of the pension scheme. The proposed changes aim to simultaneously reduce company costs and increase pilot retirement benefits. A successful compromise from the talks scheduled before the Easter holidays would secure stability for the critical summer travel season.

Upcoming Earnings as Key Litmus Test

The tangible financial impact of elevated energy costs will become clear on May 6th, when Lufthansa releases its next quarterly results. According to calculations by Goldman Sachs, a ten percent increase in the fuel bill could depress the operating result by as much as 36 percent. This upcoming report is widely seen as the next major catalyst that will determine the stock’s near-term trajectory.

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