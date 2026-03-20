Rheinmetall’s Strategic Expansion: Italian Partnership Anchors Growth Amid Record Backlog

Rheinmetall’s record order book, now approaching €64 billion, presents both a powerful vote of confidence and a significant operational challenge. To manage this surge in demand, the defense contractor is strategically expanding its European production network. A newly signed agreement to modernize landmines in Italy exemplifies this decentralized manufacturing strategy, designed to transform its massive backlog into revenue.

Capacity Concerns Drive a New Production Model

Market analysts have recently voiced concerns over Rheinmetall’s ability to scale its manufacturing output swiftly. These worries are underscored by projections: the company’s order backlog is expected to more than double from €63.8 billion to approximately €135 billion by year-end. This overwhelming volume necessitates a fundamental shift in operations. The group is now establishing production capacity directly within partner nations, a move that spreads the manufacturing load, creates local employment, and secures access to national defense procurement budgets.

The Italian memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Rheinmetall subsidiary RWM Italia and the Agenzia Industrie Difesa (AID) serves as a blueprint. The project aims to upgrade hundreds of thousands of the Italian army’s MATS anti-tank mines to the more advanced MK2 standard, meeting stricter safety requirements. RWM Italia will act as the Design Authority for the initiative. Despite this operational expansion, Rheinmetall shares declined 3.02 percent to €1,557.50 in the latest trading session.

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Building a Pan-European Industrial Footprint

While international business already contributes 62 percent of total group sales, Rheinmetall continues to strengthen its core. The heart of its industrial manufacturing remains a new €500 million facility in Unterlüß, Lower Saxony. Slated to become Europe’s largest plant for artillery ammunition, it is projected to scale production to 350,000 rounds annually from 2027 onward.

This German core is being complemented by strategic international sites. In Lithuania, an investment of up to €300 million is flowing into a new factory expected to commence operations in 2026. The Italian partnership further extends this decentralized network.

With Germany’s defense budget for 2026 earmarked at €108.2 billion and the ongoing shift to distributed production, Rheinmetall has secured favorable structural conditions. The critical factor in the coming months will be the pace at which the company can execute its capacity expansions—in Unterlüß, Lithuania, Italy, and elsewhere—to profitably convert its unprecedented order backlog into tangible sales.

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