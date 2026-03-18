RENK’s Delivery Challenge: Strong Results Meet a Critical Test

A record order backlog, record sales, and record profitability should paint a clear picture of success. For defense and mobility specialist RENK, however, a significant question mark remains. The company’s robust 2025 performance is now overshadowed by the carryover of approximately €200 million in defense contracts from the fourth quarter into the new year, setting the stage for a crucial delivery test.

Operational Excellence Tempered by Timing

From an operational standpoint, RENK’s 2025 fiscal year delivered impressive metrics. Revenue advanced by nearly 20% to €1.37 billion. Adjusted EBIT reached €230 million, hitting the upper end of the company’s own forecast range. The adjusted EBIT margin strengthened to 16.9%, while the Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) of 23.5% substantially exceeded the firm’s 20% target.

The Vehicle Mobility Solutions division was the primary growth engine, posting a 24.8% revenue increase to €872 million. Notably, RENK America alone secured new orders exceeding $550 million. By year-end, the total order backlog had swelled to an all-time high of €6.68 billion. Despite some project delays and export restrictions cited by CEO Alexander Sagel, the book-to-bill ratio remained healthy at 1.2x.

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2026 Outlook Hinges on Execution

Looking ahead, management anticipates 2026 revenue surpassing €1.5 billion, with adjusted EBIT projected between €255 million and €285 million. The company states it has visibility on roughly €2 billion worth of orders for the current year, with €400 to €500 million expected to be booked in the first quarter alone.

A major tailwind comes from the German defense budget, which at approximately €108 billion for 2026 represents a 25% year-over-year increase. This solidifies RENK’s most important home market as a reliable growth driver. Furthermore, the group plans to invest €325 million in its German sites through 2028, focusing on digitalization, new propulsion systems, and capacity expansion in Augsburg and Rheine.

The pivotal test for this communicated visibility will be whether the delayed major contracts—particularly from Germany, Poland, and other NATO nations—are actually booked in Q1 as anticipated. Market sentiment appears cautious, awaiting tangible proof. RENK shares currently trade at €56.41, a level approximately 10% below their 200-day moving average. The message from investors is clear: confirmation must come from hard results, not forecasts.

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