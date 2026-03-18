RENK Shareholders Set for Substantial Dividend Increase

Investors in RENK Group are poised for a significant reward following a year of robust financial performance. The company’s board has proposed a dividend of €0.58 per share for the 2025 fiscal year, marking a substantial 38% increase over the prior year’s payout. This proposal is scheduled for shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting on June 10, 2026.

Financial Performance Underpins Payout

The decision to boost shareholder returns is supported by impressive financial results. RENK’s net profit nearly doubled, reaching €101.3 million. This strong bottom-line performance enabled the company to allocate 40.9% of its profit for distribution, a move that highlights confidence in its financial stability despite ongoing growth investments.

Revenue growth was also strong, advancing by nearly 20% to €1.37 billion. The company’s adjusted EBIT showed a corresponding rise, increasing by 21.7% to €230 million.

Record Backlog Provides Long-Term Visibility

A cornerstone of RENK’s current strength is its exceptional order book. Closing the 2025 fiscal year, the order backlog hit a new record high of €6.68 billion, a significant jump from the €4.96 billion reported at the end of 2024. This growth was fueled by record order intake of approximately €1.57 billion during the year. Notably, the company’s American operations, RENK America, secured orders exceeding $550 million.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying Renk?

Segment Performance and Strategic Focus

The Vehicle Mobility Solutions division was a primary growth driver, boosting its revenue by 24.8% to €872 million and achieving an adjusted EBIT margin of 20.4%. Overall, the defense business expanded by 24%, accounting for 74% of total group revenue. RENK has articulated a strategic goal to increase this proportion to roughly 90% by the year 2030.

Cautious Optimism for the Year Ahead

Looking forward to 2026, management has provided guidance forecasting revenue exceeding €1.5 billion and an adjusted EBIT in the range of €255 million to €285 million. However, the company noted a short-term moderating factor: orders worth around €200 million were deferred into the current year, slightly tempering near-term expectations.

The first concrete test of this outlook will come with the release of the Q1 2026 report on May 6, 2026, offering an initial indication of the year’s trajectory following the strong annual results.

Ad

Renk Stock: Buy or Sell?! New Renk Analysis from March 18 delivers the answer:

The latest Renk figures speak for themselves: Urgent action needed for Renk investors. Is it worth buying or should you sell? Find out what to do now in the current free analysis from March 18.

Renk: Buy or sell? Read more here...