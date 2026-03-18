Hensoldt’s Strategic Acquisitions Aim to Clear Production Backlog

The defense electronics specialist Hensoldt finds itself navigating a significant operational challenge: a massive order backlog exceeding €8.83 billion is straining its delivery capabilities. To bridge the growing gap between rapid contract wins and slower revenue conversion, the company’s leadership is now pursuing an inorganic growth strategy. A recent acquisition in the Netherlands forms a core component of a broader capacity expansion initiative designed to soon reflect positively in its financial statements.

Robust Demand Meets Supply Constraints

Hensoldt’s operational landscape is defined by strong demand, particularly bolstered by geopolitical programs like the European Sky Shield Initiative (ESSI). The company recently secured orders worth over €100 million from Diehl Defence for its TRML-4D radar systems under this framework. However, translating orders into revenue remains a bottleneck. For the 2025 fiscal year, the company reported a staggering 62% surge in new orders to €4.71 billion, inflating the total order book to €8.83 billion—more than triple its annual revenue. In contrast, actual revenue growth lagged, increasing by just 9.6% to approximately €2.45 billion.

This dynamic is being closely watched by the market. The stock, currently trading at €80.55, has posted a modest year-to-date gain of 5.43%. This performance is widely interpreted as reflecting investor caution regarding the company’s ability to execute operationally on its substantial backlog.

Capacity Expansion Through Acquisition and Investment

Management is implementing a multi-pronged approach to resolve the production logjam. A key move was the agreement in early March to acquire Dutch optronics expert Nedinsco. This transaction brings 140 specialized employees and critical expertise in electro-optical sensor technology into the Hensoldt group.

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Concurrently, the company is aggressively expanding its physical infrastructure. Alongside advanced negotiations to grow its site in Aalen, a new production facility for radar systems is under construction in Ulm, slated for operational status in 2027. These capital expenditure projects are supported by a significant hiring campaign: for 2026 alone, Hensoldt plans to create 1,600 new jobs.

Mid-Term Targets and Market Milestones

The company’s 2026 outlook acknowledges persistent capacity limitations. Its sales target of around €2.75 billion, with an adjusted EBITDA margin between 18.5% and 19%, sits slightly below analyst consensus. Nevertheless, the executive board reaffirms its long-term ambition to roughly double annual revenue to about €6 billion by 2030.

Upcoming financial reports will provide the market with concrete data points to assess progress. The audited annual results on March 26th, followed by quarterly figures on May 6th, will be scrutinized for early signs that the capacity investments are bearing fruit. In a recent confidence-building gesture, CEO Oliver Dörre personally invested in 1,000 shares at an average price of €75.25. Furthermore, shareholders will vote on a proposed moderate dividend increase to €0.55 per share for the past fiscal year.

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