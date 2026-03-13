Renk Shares Present Buying Opportunity Amid Market Overreaction, Analysts Argue

Despite posting robust annual results and securing a record order backlog, Renk Group AG’s stock has faced significant selling pressure. Shares have declined approximately 38% from their October peak, a drop triggered by the company’s 2026 earnings guidance falling slightly below market expectations. Several financial institutions now view this weakness as a compelling entry point for investors.

Financial Performance and Analyst Conviction

Berenberg has reaffirmed its ‘Buy’ recommendation, setting a price target of €76. Analyst George McWhirter characterized the market’s reaction to the annual figures as an attractive buying opportunity, noting the stock’s current discount to the broader European defense sector. Deutsche Bank also maintains a ‘Buy’ rating with a €72 target, despite acknowledging that the mid-point of the 2026 adjusted EBIT guidance—around €270 million—came in about 2% below the prior analyst consensus, which sparked the correction.

Operationally, the 2025 results provide a solid foundation. Revenue grew by nearly 20% to €1.37 billion, while adjusted EBIT increased 22% to €230 million. A standout performer was the Vehicle Mobility Solutions segment, where revenue surged almost 25% to €872 million. The company’s order book climbed to an all-time high of €6.68 billion, a substantial increase from €4.96 billion the previous year.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying Renk?

One area of focus was the free cash flow in the fourth quarter, which at €67 million was roughly 12% below consensus. Market experts attribute this to working capital outflows, interpreting it as a short-term issue of earnings quality rather than a structural problem for the business.

Growth Trajectory and Strategic Investments

Looking ahead, Renk is targeting 2026 revenue exceeding €1.5 billion, with projected adjusted EBIT ranging between €255 million and €285 million. The company plans to raise its dividend to €0.58 per share, a 38% increase year-over-year. Alongside these targets, its US subsidiary, RENK America, is investing approximately $150 million through 2030 to expand its operational footprint in Michigan.

The broader analyst community remains bullish. A consensus covering 14 firms—including JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, and Jefferies—shows an average price target of €68.46. Measured against the recent share price of €54.90, this implies an upside potential of around 25%. Investors will gain further insight into the pace at which the record order backlog converts into revenue and cash flow when Renk releases its next quarterly figures on May 6, 2026.

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