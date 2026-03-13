Hensoldt’s Strategic Moves: Capacity Expansion Meets Record Order Backlog

Shares of defense technology specialist Hensoldt advanced by more than four percent in a single trading session, reflecting a complex interplay of strategic developments beyond a simple price move. The company finds itself navigating a period of exceptional demand, prompting a multi-faceted corporate response.

Analyst Upgrade Amidst Operational Challenges

This week, the investment firm Jefferies revised its rating on Hensoldt from “Hold” to “Buy,” reaffirming a price target of 90 euros. This optimistic stance comes despite a visible operational tension within the company. For the 2025 fiscal year, Hensoldt reported a staggering 62 percent surge in new orders, reaching 4.71 billion euros, pushing its total order backlog to 8.83 billion euros. In contrast, revenue growth was more measured, rising by just under ten percent to 2.46 billion euros.

This divergence highlights a core issue: production capacity is currently unable to keep pace with incoming demand. While the adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.4% exceeded the company’s own target, the critical challenge for investors is the speed at which the multi-billion-euro backlog can be converted into realized sales.

Jefferies interprets this gap as an opportunity, noting that Hensoldt’s valuation premium relative to other European defense peers has narrowed significantly, from approximately 50 percent down to around 10 percent. The analysts point to a substantial pipeline of over 70 project proposals from European NATO partners for 2026, with a potential total value of about 48 billion euros. Key products like the TRML-4D and Spexer radar systems are seen as major contributors.

A Multi-Pronged Expansion Strategy

To address its capacity constraints, Hensoldt has initiated a comprehensive expansion program. On March 5, the company signed an agreement to acquire Nedinsco, a Dutch optronics specialist that has supplied components for Hensoldt periscopes for nearly two decades. The transaction, expected to be completed by mid-2026, will be funded from existing resources, and the long-standing partnership is anticipated to facilitate integration.

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Concurrently, negotiations are underway to expand the company’s facilities in Aalen onto the adjacent “Triumph” site. This broader capacity push also includes plans to create 1,600 new positions in 2026 and commit roughly one billion euros in capital expenditures between 2025 and 2027.

Conservative Guidance and Structural Tailwinds

Management’s guidance for 2026 forecasts revenue of approximately 2.75 billion euros with an EBITDA margin between 18.5 and 19 percent. This forecast midpoint sits about two percentage points below the current analyst consensus, implicitly acknowledging that capacity limitations will persist in the near term.

Jefferies views this guidance as conservative, citing the industry norm of receiving substantial customer prepayments. The company operates within a supportive structural environment, bolstered by Germany’s special defense fund of over 108 billion euros and the EU’s 150-billion-euro SAFE loan program. Recently, Hensoldt secured a 100-million-euro order from Diehl Defence for TRML-4D radars as part of the European Sky Shield Initiative.

In a sign of confidence, CEO Oliver Dörre recently purchased 1,000 company shares at 75.25 euros each. His contract has been extended ahead of schedule by five years, through the end of 2031. Separately, BlackRock reported a slightly increased stake of 5.06 percent.

Investors will gain further insight with the upcoming release of the audited annual report on March 26, followed by the first-quarter 2026 results on May 6. These reports will be closely watched for early signs that the company’s capacity initiatives are beginning to accelerate order fulfillment.

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