OHB SE Positions for Major Defense Contracts Through Strategic Partnerships

The Bremen-based aerospace group OHB SE is actively aligning its strategy to capitalize on Europe’s significantly expanding defense expenditure. This strategic shift was underscored by a company announcement today, which confirmed that management is engaged in high-level discussions concerning substantial government contracts. This move raises a pivotal question: is OHB preparing to formally join forces with Europe’s leading defense contractors?

Financial Performance Strengthens Negotiating Hand

These ongoing partnership talks are supported by a robust financial foundation. For the first nine months of 2025, the OHB group reported a 21 percent surge in total revenue, reaching 863.5 million euros. Concurrently, its operating result (EBITDA) demonstrated marked improvement, advancing from 62.4 million euros to 75.5 million euros. This fundamental growth provides the company’s leadership with considerable leverage in discussions with potential alliance partners.

The market will soon receive a comprehensive view of how these strategic initiatives, along with recent structural changes like the full acquisition of MT Aerospace AG finalized in autumn 2025, have impacted the final annual figures. The group is scheduled to release its full-year 2025 results on March 19, at which time investors anticipate further concrete details regarding the formation of key consortia.

Consortium Eyes German Military Satellite Project

Today’s official statement provides specifics on plans that have been circulating in the market since January. According to consistent media reports, a dedicated consortium is currently being assembled to compete for the German Bundeswehr’s satellite communications system, known as “SATCOMBw Stage 4.” Notable industry players such as Rheinmetall and Airbus are reportedly potential partners in this strategically vital project. An alliance of this nature would pool critical industrial expertise, aiming to maximize the chances of success within the stringent framework of government tender procedures.

Favorable Timing Amidst European Funding Increases

The timing of these strategic negotiations appears well-considered, given the rapid growth in European budgets allocated to space and defense. The European Space Agency (ESA) alone has outlined plans involving 22.3 billion euros through 2028—an increase of 32 percent compared to the prior period. Evidence that OHB is already benefiting directly from this trend came just last week, with the company securing an 81-million-euro ESA contract for the rapid implementation of the “Apophis” asteroid mission.

