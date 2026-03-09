RENK Shares Face Headwinds Despite Record Performance

Exceptional financial results do not always guarantee a positive market reception. This dynamic was on full display for defense and mobility specialist RENK, which reported record-breaking figures for 2025. While the company achieved new highs in order intake and backlog, investor focus swiftly shifted to the future, with the outlook for 2026 tempering enthusiasm.

A Year of Records, Powered by Defense

The company’s 2025 performance was undeniably strong. Order intake reached €1.57 billion, while the order backlog swelled to €6.68 billion, both representing historic peaks. This momentum was primarily fueled by sustained, robust demand in the global defense sector. Group revenue climbed 19.8% to €1.37 billion, with defense-related business accounting for 74% of the total.

Profitability metrics also showed significant improvement. Adjusted EBIT rose by 21.7% to €230 million, meeting the company’s own forecast and aligning closely with the average market expectation. Net income came in at €101.3 million, nearly double the prior year’s figure. On a per-share basis, adjusted earnings jumped 38% to €1.42.

The Vehicle Mobility Solutions (VMS) segment was a particular standout, with revenue increasing 24.8% to €872 million. The US subsidiary, RENK America, reported order intake exceeding $550 million. Furthermore, RENK secured its first spare parts contract with the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense in the fourth quarter.

Guidance for 2026 Falls Short of Elevated Expectations

The central point of market discussion, however, was the company’s projection for the current year. For 2026, management anticipates revenue of more than €1.5 billion and an adjusted EBIT between €255 million and €285 million. While solid, the midpoint of this EBIT range was noted to be approximately 2% below the prevailing analyst consensus. This discrepancy, alongside some scrutiny regarding free cash flow projections, contributed to a muted investor response.

The situation underscores a market reality: when expectations are running high, even record results from the past year may not suffice if forward guidance does not exceed those elevated benchmarks.

Backlog Strength with a Timing Shift

RENK’s book-to-bill ratio for 2025 was a healthy 1.2x. However, the company disclosed that orders worth approximately €200 million were rescheduled into 2026. Management attributed this shift to adjusted delivery timelines and procurement cycles for several major programs, emphasizing it was not indicative of weakening demand but rather a timing issue, with confirmations expected in the first half of the new year.

CEO Alexander Sagel provided additional context on future demand drivers. He noted that the escalating conflict in the Middle East could increase the region’s demand for defense capabilities. Sagel had previously referenced initial prototype orders for a new infantry fighting vehicle from a Gulf state, a project slated for development over the next two to three years.

Dividend Increase and Share Price Movement

A bright spot for shareholders is a substantially increased dividend proposal. For the Annual General Meeting on 10 June 2026, the board will recommend a payout of €0.58 per share, a 38% increase that represents a payout ratio of 40.9%.

The share price reflected the mixed signals. While closing at €55.51 on Friday, a gain of 3.47%, it remained below its 50-day moving average of €58.69. Investors will now look ahead to the next scheduled update when RENK publishes its subsequent quarterly report on 6 May 2026.

