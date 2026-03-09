BYD’s Strategic Shift: Accelerating Global Ambitions Amid Domestic Slowdown

As BYD prepares to release its full-year 2025 financial results, the Chinese electric vehicle giant is making a decisive technological and geographical pivot. The company is aggressively advancing its battery and charging technology, a move that coincides with a notable cooling in its core domestic market and a rapid expansion of its international footprint.

Financial Results and Market Context Await

Investor attention is currently fixed on March 26, the date set for the publication of BYD’s complete 2025 annual report. This document is anticipated to provide critical insights into margin trends following recent pricing strategies and the financial viability of the company’s substantial infrastructure investments. For the first nine months of 2025, BYD reported revenue of approximately 566 billion yuan, representing a 12.75% year-on-year increase. Analysis cited in reports suggests that, bolstered by innovations like its new battery platform, BYD could achieve sales of around 4.9 million vehicles in 2026.

A Technological Leap Forward

At a recent “Disruptive Technology” event in Shenzhen, BYD unveiled significant upgrades to its core EV technology. The centerpiece was the introduction of “Blade Battery 2.0.” Building upon its Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) foundation, this next-generation battery promises a 5% higher energy density than its predecessor, alongside improved longevity and enhanced safety protocols. The company claims it can charge from 10% to 70% state of charge in just five minutes, and from 10% to 97% in nine minutes.

Demonstrating this capability, the battery-electric variant of the Denza Z9GT, equipped with a 122.5 kWh pack, is projected to achieve a range of 1,036 kilometers according to the CLTC testing cycle.

Simultaneously, BYD presented “Megawatt Flash Charging 2.0.” This system is reported to deliver peak power of up to 1,500 kW per charging point, enabled by a 1,000-volt architecture and currents reaching 1,000 amps. The technology aims to replenish roughly 400 to 500 kilometers of range in approximately five minutes. A key feature of this infrastructure approach is the direct integration of energy storage buffers into the charging stations. This design allows for megawatt-level charging even when connected to conventional 100 kW grid lines, potentially reducing installation costs by about 60% compared to traditional setups. BYD has announced a goal to deploy 20,000 fast-charging stations across China by the end of 2026, with over 4,200 already operational.

Mounting Headwinds in the Home Market

This technological offensive unfolds against a backdrop of increasing challenges within China. BYD’s global sales in February totaled 190,190 vehicles, marking a 41% decline compared to the same month last year. This represents the sixth consecutive month of falling sales and the most severe drop since February 2020. Even after adjusting for the Lunar New Year holiday effect, combined sales for January and February were down approximately 36% year-over-year.

Several factors contribute to this slowdown. Since the start of the year, a 5% purchase tax has been reinstated on New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) in China, coinciding with the expiration of previous subsidy programs. Market observers also point to a potential pull-forward effect, where buyers accelerated purchases ahead of the tax implementation. Competition is intensifying as well; while BYD held a 26–34% share of China’s NEV market in 2024-2025, rivals like Geely and Leapmotor are reportedly gaining ground in key volume segments.

The Export Engine Gains Momentum

In stark contrast to the domestic deceleration, BYD’s international business is expanding rapidly. A historic milestone was reached in February when the company’s exports surpassed its domestic sales for the first time ever. Overseas deliveries exceeded 100,600 units, a surge of roughly 50%.

Europe stands out as a particular success story. In January, BYD reportedly overtook Tesla in new vehicle registrations across the region. BYD achieved over 18,000 new registrations—nearly triple the figure from a year prior—while Tesla’s registrations fell by 17%.

Looking ahead, BYD has set an export target of 1.3 million vehicles for 2026, which would be an increase of about 24% from the nearly 1.05 million units anticipated for 2025. To support this growth, production facilities in Thailand, Uzbekistan, and Brazil are expected to collectively contribute an annual capacity of 300,000 vehicles. A new plant in Hungary is in its ramp-up phase, with series production slated to begin in the second quarter. For the German market, BYD plans to establish a dealer network of more than 350 locations by the end of 2026, targeting annual sales exceeding 50,000 units.

The upcoming financial report will serve as a crucial test, revealing how effectively the company is navigating the complex balance between a slowing home market, a booming export business, and heavy investments in next-generation infrastructure.

