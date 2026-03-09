Hensoldt’s Strategic Moves to Address Surging Demand

The defense electronics specialist Hensoldt finds itself in an enviable yet challenging position: its order book is expanding at a pace that outstrips its current production capabilities. This bottleneck between record orders and revenue conversion is now the central focus for management, which has recently unveiled a dual-pronged strategy to widen its manufacturing and development pipeline.

Financial Performance Highlights Capacity Strain

The tension between incoming orders and output was clearly illustrated in the company’s recent financials. For the 2025 fiscal year, order intake surged by 62% to reach €4.71 billion, pushing the total order backlog up by 33% to €8.83 billion. In contrast, revenue growth, while positive, was more measured at 9.6%, resulting in sales of €2.455 billion. This gap underscores the core operational challenge—translating robust demand into delivered products and recognized sales.

Despite this friction, profitability remained strong. Adjusted EBITDA stood at €452 million, yielding a margin of 18.4%, which exceeded the company’s own minimum target of 18%. The adjusted free cash flow also saw improvement, rising to €347 million. Key drivers included major contracts for air defense radar systems, the Eurofighter program, and the maritime patrol aircraft P8 Poseidon.

A Two-Pronged Expansion Strategy

Within a 24-hour period, Hensoldt’s leadership announced two concrete initiatives aimed at alleviating production constraints. On March 5, an agreement was reached to acquire the Dutch optronics specialist Nedinsco. The following day, plans were solidified to expand the company’s site in Aalen, with the potential development of the so-called “Triumph” area.

The Nedinsco acquisition is strategically focused on adding readily available, specialized manufacturing capacity and expertise in the optronics domain, rather than solely pursuing new technology. The companies have a two-decade-long collaborative history, with Nedinsco previously manufacturing components for Hensoldt periscopes—a relationship expected to facilitate smoother integration. Pending regulatory and works council approvals, the transaction is slated for completion in mid-2026 and is planned to be financed from existing resources.

Concurrently, the expansion in the Ostalb district is designed to create additional development and production capacity. Hensoldt anticipates this move will generate several hundred new jobs. This investment is a direct response to sustained high demand for sensor solutions and optoelectronic systems, particularly within the fast-growing Optronics division.

Forward Guidance and Market Signals

Looking ahead to 2026, Hensoldt forecasts revenue of approximately €2.75 billion and an adjusted EBITDA margin between 18.5% and 19%. Notably, the company indicated that the midpoint of its revenue guidance is about 2% below the current analyst consensus, implicitly acknowledging that capacity limitations will continue to influence performance in the near term.

To counter these constraints, a multi-stage investment program is underway. This includes plans to add 1,600 new positions in 2026, capital expenditures totaling around €1 billion between 2025 and 2027, and the Nedinsco acquisition as a dedicated manufacturing lever.

Recent activity in the capital markets has also drawn attention. According to regulatory filings, CEO Oliver Dörre purchased 1,000 shares at an average price of €75.25, a transaction valued at €75,250. Furthermore, asset manager BlackRock slightly increased its reported voting rights to 5.06% (from 5.01%), comprising 2.96% in shares and 2.09% in financial instruments. Management continuity was reinforced by the early extension of Dörre’s contract through the end of 2031.

On the trading floor, the share price has recently faced headwinds. Closing at €74.10 on Friday, the stock recorded a 4.94% decline over the prior 30 days. It also trades notably below its 200-day moving average of €88.05, suggesting the market is awaiting tangible progress on the capacity expansion before turning more bullish.

Investors will gain clearer insights from upcoming financial disclosures. The audited annual report is scheduled for release on March 26, followed by first-quarter results expected on May 6. These reports will provide the first concrete evidence of whether the newly announced strategic measures are beginning to accelerate delivery rates and, consequently, revenue growth.

