BYD Navigates Domestic Headwinds with Global Ambitions and Tech Showcase

The Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD finds itself at a crossroads, balancing robust international expansion against a cooling home market. This tension was on full display as the company’s share price experienced notable volatility surrounding a recent technology presentation in Shenzhen, where it unveiled what it termed “disruptive” advancements.

February Sales Slump Contrasts with Export Milestone

Providing a challenging backdrop for the tech event, BYD reported selling 190,190 vehicles globally in February. This figure represents a significant 41% decline compared to the same month last year, marking the sixth consecutive month of falling sales and the steepest drop since February 2020. The downturn was particularly sharp for plug-in hybrid models, which fell 44%. Sales of pure electric vehicles (BEVs) reached approximately 79,539 units, a decrease of 36%.

Analysts point to the extended eight-day Lunar New Year holiday (February 15-23) as a primary cause for the slump, as it substantially slowed production and commercial activity. A calendar distortion exacerbates the year-on-year comparison, as the holiday fell mostly in January during the previous year.

Beyond seasonal effects, structural pressures are mounting in China. A new 5% purchase tax on New Energy Vehicles took effect at the start of 2026, coinciding with the expiration of earlier subsidy programs. In response, BYD has rolled out more attractive financing options, including low-interest loans with terms of up to seven years. This move comes as Chinese authorities increasingly discourage direct price wars among manufacturers.

Despite domestic weakness, February was a landmark month for BYD’s global strategy: for the first time, its exports surpassed domestic sales. The company shipped 100,600 NEVs overseas, a 50.09% year-on-year increase. This achievement marks the fourth consecutive month that exports have exceeded 100,000 units.

European Expansion Gains Momentum

Europe is emerging as a critical growth engine. According to industry reports, BYD’s new vehicle registrations in the EU, UK, and EFTA states nearly tripled in January to over 18,000 units. This performance temporarily placed BYD ahead of Tesla in the region for the month, as Tesla’s registrations fell by 17%.

To secure this growth, BYD is rapidly building its European footprint. Test production is already underway at its new Hungarian plant, with series production scheduled to begin in the second quarter. In Germany, the head of brand operations stated the dealer network is planned to expand to more than 350 locations by the end of 2026. This expansion is tied to an ambitious target of selling over 50,000 vehicles annually in the country and overtaking SAIC’s MG as the leading Chinese automotive brand in Europe.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying BYD?

The company has set aggressive export targets: approximately 1.05 million units for 2025 and 1.3 million for 2026. Analysts at Jefferies are even more bullish, forecasting 1.5 million exports in 2026. Additional long-term capacity is expected from new factories in Thailand, Uzbekistan, and Brazil, which together promise an annual production capacity of 300,000 vehicles.

Shenzhen Event Highlights Technological Roadmap

The recent showcase in Shenzhen focused on progress in charging infrastructure, battery technology, and new models.

Next-Generation Flash Charging: BYD is reported to have tested a 1,500-kW charging system alongside a proprietary flash-charging application. Observed charging points were said to replenish approximately 2 kilometers of range per second, equating to roughly 400 kilometers in five minutes. Concurrently, the company outlined an infrastructure plan targeting more than 4,000 ultra-fast charging stations in China and around 3,000 in Europe by the end of 2026.

Blade Battery 2.0: Two variants were highlighted: a more compact version capable of 8C to 10C charging rates, and a model with a higher energy density of up to 210 Wh/kg (compared to the current roughly 150 Wh/kg). This advancement could enable ranges exceeding 1,000 kilometers on the CLTC cycle, while still utilizing lithium iron phosphate (LFP) chemistry.

New Vehicle Models: Industry reports also mentioned the “Great Tang,” a D-segment flagship SUV from the Dynasty series built on a “Super e-Platform” with 1,000-volt architecture. Furthermore, the Denza brand teased an updated Z9GT version with a CLTC range of 1,036 kilometers, a substantial increase from the previously stated 630 kilometers.

Market Reaction and Outlook

Investor sentiment fluctuated sharply around the event. On Monday, BYD’s Hong Kong-listed shares jumped 4% following a brief WeChat post announcing the technology presentation, recording their largest single-day gain in a year. However, as the event date approached, the stock gave back a portion of those advances, illustrating how pre-event enthusiasm does not always withstand the live unveiling.

The central question for markets is whether this technological push will be sufficient to reignite domestic demand. Deutsche Bank anticipates that, supported by such innovations, BYD could achieve sales of 4.9 million vehicles in 2026. A key determinant will be the speed at which the new charging and battery technologies achieve broad commercialization, all while higher taxes and the withdrawal of subsidies in China continue to increase price pressure for consumers.

Ad

BYD Stock: Buy or Sell?! New BYD Analysis from March 7 delivers the answer:

The latest BYD figures speak for themselves: Urgent action needed for BYD investors. Is it worth buying or should you sell? Find out what to do now in the current free analysis from March 7.

BYD: Buy or sell? Read more here...