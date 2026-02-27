CATL’s Strategic Moves Amid Shifting Global Battery Dynamics

The investment case for Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL) is being shaped by two powerful, opposing forces: deepening strategic alliances in its home market and intensifying pressure on critical raw material supply chains. The interplay between these factors is currently defining the risk-reward profile for the world’s leading battery manufacturer.

A Deepening Alliance with Nio

A significant development for CATL’s demand visibility is the formalization of an expanded five-year strategic partnership with electric vehicle maker Nio. This collaboration gains further context with Nio’s recent establishment of a new battery subsidiary, Weilai Battery Technology (Shanghai) Co Ltd, registered in Shanghai with a registered capital of 100 million yuan. The subsidiary’s scope includes battery sales, import and export operations, AI software development, and materials R&D.

This partnership is underpinned by the rapid scaling of Nio’s battery ecosystem. The company recently celebrated a milestone: the 100 millionth battery swap conducted within its network in China. During the recent Spring Festival period, the network facilitated over 3.27 million charging events, of which 2,073,500 were battery swaps. This activity represents a 29.4% increase in the daily average compared to the same period last year, with a single-day peak exceeding 170,000 swaps. To support this accelerating growth, Nio plans to add 1,000 new swap stations by 2026, a move that secures long-term demand for CATL’s battery technology and supply chain reliability.

Raw Material Headwinds Intensify

Simultaneously, the global battery sector faces a sudden supply shock. On February 25, Zimbabwe imposed an immediate ban on the export of raw lithium and lithium concentrates. This move accelerates a value-addition strategy originally slated to begin in 2027.

The market impact is direct and substantial. Analysts estimate the ban effectively freezes between 100,000 and 180,000 tonnes of Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE). This volume represents approximately 7% of the global lithium supply anticipated for 2026. Financial markets reacted swiftly, with lithium carbonate futures in Guangzhou surging by more than 9%. In response to the tightened supply outlook, UBS revised its spodumene price forecast for 2026 upward to $1,800 per tonne.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying CATL?

For battery cell producers like CATL, this development introduces a significant cost variable, indicating that raw material price spikes could impact margins more rapidly than previously expected, even amidst robust demand.

Contrasting Global Automotive Sentiment

The vigorous expansion in China’s EV infrastructure stands in stark contrast to strategic recalibrations occurring among some Western automakers. This divergence highlights a bifurcated global market. For instance, Stellantis recently reported its first annual loss, with a net loss of 22.3 billion euros projected for 2025. The company cited 25.4 billion euros in impairments and restructuring costs, explicitly linked to a strategic pullback from previous electric vehicle plans.

This creates a dual landscape for CATL and its partners: strong local utilization and expansion plans coexist with a global environment where electrification strategies are being reassessed, all while input costs face upward pressure.

Market Valuation Reflects the Balance

At the close of the trading week, CATL’s shares were priced at 346.00 CNY, notably below the 50-day moving average of 361.07 CNY. This price action suggests the market is carefully weighing the opportunities presented by secured partnerships against the risks of rising input costs. The coming months will be crucial in determining the lasting price impact of the lithium export ban and the execution speed of Nio’s plan to deploy 1,000 new battery swap stations. The balance between these demand and cost factors will likely dictate CATL’s near-term equity performance.

