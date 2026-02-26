Pentagon Scrutinizes Defense Contractors’ AI Supply Chain Dependencies

The U.S. Department of Defense has initiated a formal inquiry into the potential risks posed by external artificial intelligence providers to military supply chains, placing major defense contractors like Lockheed Martin and Boeing under examination. The central concern is the degree of dependency these large corporations have on a single AI vendor and whether this creates a vulnerability for critical defense projects.

A Formal Request for Information

On Wednesday, February 25, the Pentagon demanded detailed information from its primary contractors. The review specifically focuses on the integration of AI services from the provider Anthropic, creator of the Claude AI system, and whether this relationship introduces security concerns. The situation is heightened by a potential consequence: if Anthropic does not comply with the Pentagon’s demands, it could be officially classified as a “Supply Chain Risk.” Such a designation would have immediate implications for contractors regarding the procurement and deployment of AI-supported systems.

Deadline and Potential Escalation

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has issued a memorandum to Anthropic, demanding the removal of existing usage restrictions for military purposes by Friday at 5:00 PM ET. Failure to do so would not only trigger the risk classification but could also lead the government to consider invoking the Defense Production Act to compel cooperation. This raises a pivotal question for the defense industry: has Anthropic evolved from a mere supplier to a critical bottleneck for vital national security programs? Such dependencies in sensitive technological areas can rapidly become a significant political and operational challenge.

Roots of the Dispute

The current conflict stems from a $200 million contract awarded to Anthropic by the Pentagon in July 2025. Tensions escalated further following public statements from an Anthropic employee who expressed ethical concerns about the military use of Claude AI in operations connected to the arrest of Venezuela’s former President Maduro.

Anthropic has so far refused to dismantle its self-imposed safeguards. The company’s usage policies explicitly prohibit applications related to autonomous weapons development, the promotion of violence, and mass surveillance. In contrast to competitors like Google, xAI, and OpenAI, Anthropic maintains these strict safety parameters. The U.S. government, however, accuses the firm of being ideologically motivated. Secretary Hegseth and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei have reportedly held direct discussions on the matter.

Amid this scrutiny, Lockheed Martin’s share price has remained steady, trading at 549.20 euros with minimal change.

All eyes are now on the Friday deadline. The outcome will determine whether Anthropic relaxes its restrictions or whether the Pentagon formally escalates the supply chain conflict.

