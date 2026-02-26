Garrett Motion to Outline Strategy at Key Automotive Conference

Garrett Motion is set to participate in the upcoming Bank of America Global Automotive Summit next month. The event presents a crucial platform for the company to communicate its strategic vision directly to the investment community during a period of significant transition for the auto industry.

Investor Engagement in Focus

On March 18, Chief Technology Officer Craig Balis will lead the company’s delegation. His primary role will be to detail Garrett Motion’s technological roadmap and current operational progress. The schedule includes a main presentation followed by targeted one-on-one discussions with institutional investors, aimed at clarifying the supplier’s positioning within a volatile market environment.

Navigating a Complex U.S. Automotive Landscape

Current conditions in the vital U.S. automotive sector present a mixed picture. February 2026 new vehicle sales reached 1.19 million units. This figure translates to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of approximately 15.6 million vehicles. While this marks a decline from the previous year’s rate of 16.0 million, it represents an increase from January’s 14.9 million rate.

Segment performance varied considerably. Midsize SUV sales advanced by 6.5 percent, but compact SUVs saw a decline of 9.9 percent and pickup truck sales dipped by 1.1 percent. Industry analysts point to persistently high vehicle prices and the expiration of certain electric vehicle tax credits as factors currently weighing on overall sales volume.

Strategic Pivot Toward Combustion Engines

A notable strategic shift among North American automakers is forming a key backdrop. Companies like Ford are increasingly refocusing on high-margin internal combustion engine vehicles and SUVs, a move influenced by current regulatory frameworks. Ford itself is forecasting an operating profit of up to $10 billion for 2026.

This renewed emphasis on legacy technology is not without its risks. Major industry players, including General Motors and Ford, have already recorded multibillion-dollar write-downs on their electric mobility investments. Despite protective tariffs on Chinese competitors, technological gaps in the global EV race could pose long-term challenges.

Garrett’s Role in an Evolving Industry

The March 18 summit provides Garrett Motion with an opportunity to define its role within this industry tension. A central topic of the presentation is likely to be the growth in dual-clutch transmissions, which is projected to grow at a global annual rate of 2.86 percent through 2035. The company’s strategy for balancing its traditional strengths with future technological demands will be under scrutiny.

