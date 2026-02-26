DroneShield Shares Surge on Record Results and Major Contracts

The Australian counter-drone technology specialist DroneShield has delivered a powerful set of announcements this week, triggering significant gains for its stock. The company reported explosive financial results for 2025, secured substantial new military contracts, and entered a strategic research partnership, underscoring its rapid transition to profitability and growth.

Financial Turnaround and Soaring Revenue

Figures released on February 25, 2026, highlight a definitive financial inflection point for DroneShield. Annual revenue skyrocketed by 276% to AUD 216.5 million, a dramatic increase from AUD 57.5 million the previous year. Crucially, the company swung to a net profit of AUD 3.5 million, representing a 367% year-on-year improvement.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) saw an extraordinary surge of 1,686%, reaching AUD 33.3 million. Demonstrating operational strength, DroneShield generated positive operating cash flow across three consecutive quarters, totaling AUD 15.9 million. The firm’s cash position remains robust at AUD 209.4 million.

A key growth metric, recurring revenue from software subscriptions, jumped 312% to AUD 11.6 million. The results included a one-time inventory write-down of AUD 10.3 million, primarily related to older DroneGun models, as customer demand has shifted to the newer Mk4 variant.

Strategic Military Contracts and Research Tie-Up

Shortly after the earnings report, DroneShield announced it had secured six separate contracts valued at USD 21.7 million with a Western military customer through a local distribution partner. The order encompasses mobile counter-drone systems, spare parts, and software licenses. All products are available from existing inventory, with delivery scheduled for Q1 2026 and payment expected in Q2. This same partner has awarded DroneShield contracts worth USD 17.8 million over the past seven years.

In a parallel development, the Australian Department of Defence confirmed a three-year research partnership with the company. The agreement facilitates a bilateral exchange of data on emerging drone technologies and grants mutual access to test articles, training ranges, and facilities. This collaboration complements a AUD 13 million research and development center in Adelaide, announced by DroneShield in October 2025, which was strategically located to foster closer ties with the defence establishment.

Expanding Order Book and Production Scale-Up

DroneShield’s opportunity pipeline has swollen to AUD 2.3 billion, marking a 92% increase over twelve months. This potential backlog consists of 295 opportunities across 50 countries, with 18 individual deals each valued at over AUD 30 million.

Geographically, Europe and the UK account for AUD 1.2 billion of the pipeline, the Asia-Pacific region (excluding China) for AUD 481 million, and the United States for AUD 283 million. For the 2026 fiscal year, the company already has firm orders worth AUD 104 million on its books.

To meet accelerating demand, DroneShield is executing a major expansion of its manufacturing capacity. Annual production capability is planned to scale from AUD 500 million in 2025 to AUD 2.4 billion by the end of 2026, supported by new facilities in Australia, the United States, and Europe. The workforce has grown from 250 to over 450 employees, including more than 350 hardware and software engineers.

