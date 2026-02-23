Tesla Faces Dual Challenges: Cybertruck Discounts and Legal Setback

Tesla finds itself navigating two distinct and significant pressures this week. The electric vehicle manufacturer is implementing aggressive pricing tactics for its Cybertruck while simultaneously being held to a substantial legal penalty related to a fatal crash involving its driver-assistance technology.

Court Upholds $243 Million Judgment in Autopilot Case

In a major legal development, a U.S. federal court has rejected Tesla’s appeal to overturn a $243 million verdict. The ruling by Judge Beth Bloom in Miami solidifies the jury’s decision from August 2025, which found Tesla 33% liable for a deadly accident in Key Largo, Florida, in April 2019. The crash, which occurred with the Enhanced Autopilot system engaged, resulted in the death of 22-year-old Naibel Benavides Leon. Notably, Tesla had previously declined a settlement offer of $60 million prior to the trial, a decision that has now proven significantly more costly.

Cybertruck Sees Temporary Price Cut with Trim Adjustments

Shifting focus to sales, Tesla has announced a steep, time-limited discount on its Cybertruck All-Wheel Drive model, reducing its entry price to $59,990. CEO Elon Musk stated on his social media platform X that the offer will last for ten days, after which pricing will be adjusted based on demand.

To achieve this lower price point, Tesla has modified the vehicle’s standard equipment. The changes include replacing the air suspension with steel springs, swapping the premium audio system for a seven-speaker setup, and removing heated rear seats. Despite these adjustments, the truck’s key specifications remain competitive: an estimated range of 325 miles, a towing capacity of 7,500 pounds, and a 0-60 mph acceleration time of 4.1 seconds.

Robotaxi Milestone Reached Amid Headlines

Away from the immediate financial and legal news, the company has quietly achieved a production milestone. The first steering-wheel-free Cybercab robotaxi has rolled off the assembly line at Tesla’s Giga Texas facility. Mass production of the autonomous vehicle is scheduled to commence in April 2026, utilizing a new “unboxed” manufacturing process.

