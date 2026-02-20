Major Orders from Vietnam Boost Boeing’s Commercial Prospects

Boeing concluded the week with a significant commercial victory, securing two substantial aircraft orders from Vietnamese carriers with a combined list price exceeding $30 billion. This development comes as the American aerospace giant strengthens its strategic position in the Asian market, contrasting with recent challenges faced by its European rival.

Strategic Fleet Expansion in Vietnam

In a landmark deal for the country’s aviation sector, Sun PhuQuoc Airways placed an order for 40 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner wide-body jets. Valued at approximately $22.5 billion, this transaction represents the largest wide-body aircraft purchase in Vietnam’s history.

Concurrently, the national flag carrier, Vietnam Airlines, finalized an agreement to acquire 50 Boeing 737-8 MAX narrow-body aircraft. The $8.1 billion order is part of the airline’s strategy to expand its fleet to 151 aircraft by the end of the decade. Deliveries for these 737 jets are scheduled to occur between 2030 and 2032.

Diverging Fortunes in the Duopoly

The positive news for Boeing coincides with a period of difficulty for Airbus. On February 19, the European manufacturer revised its 2026 delivery forecast downward to 870 aircraft, citing significant engine supply constraints from provider Pratt & Whitney. This announcement precipitated a nearly seven percent decline in Airbus shares.

This contrasting trajectory within the industry duopoly was noted by market observers. Earlier in February, Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu reaffirmed a buy recommendation for Boeing stock, maintaining a price target of $295.

Program Certification and Organizational Shifts

Beyond these sales achievements, Boeing reported progress on key programs. On February 20, both the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) granted initial approval for Boeing 777-9 flight simulators. Developed in cooperation with CAE, these training devices are essential for pilot certification ahead of the planned service entry of the 777X program.

Separately, the company is implementing an organizational change within its defense division. Boeing is relocating the headquarters for its Defense, Space & Security segment from Arlington back to St. Louis. Management stated the move is intended to bring leadership closer to the more than 18,000 employees based in that region.

