Tesla’s Stock Faces Headwinds Amid Safety Concerns and Chinese Market Woes

Tesla’s shares are encountering significant pressure as operational challenges clash with CEO Elon Musk’s ambitious long-term technological visions. Recent safety reports and a dramatic sales decline in a crucial market are forcing investors to question whether future promises can offset present weaknesses.

China’s Steep Sales Decline Presents Major Challenge

The most substantial burden on Tesla’s stock performance currently stems from its operations in China. Domestic sales within the market plummeted by 45% year-over-year in January 2026, reaching their lowest point in more than three years.

Compounding the issue are damaging reports circulating in Chinese media. State-affiliated outlets have published stories concerning a Tesla Model Y that allegedly lost all power while on a highway. Such viral narratives on social media platforms are further straining the brand’s reputation in an already fiercely competitive automotive environment.

Autonomous Driving Ambitions Meet Operational Reality

Fresh data from the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is unsettling investors. Five additional accidents involving Tesla’s robotaxi service in Austin were reported in January 2026, bringing the total number of incidents since the program’s inception to fourteen. These events raise renewed questions about the market readiness of the company’s self-driving technology.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying Tesla?

Despite these reports, Elon Musk has reiterated his aggressive timelines on the social media platform X. The scheduled start of production for the “Cybercab”—an autonomous vehicle designed without a steering wheel or pedals—remains set for April. Furthermore, Tesla appears to be planning a reallocation of production capacity at its Fremont factory, shifting resources from Model S and X manufacturing to support the development of the humanoid “Optimus” robot. Musk has forecast that this project will begin to materially impact the business from 2029 onward.

US Market Countermeasures and Investor Sentiment

In response to softening demand, Tesla is deploying aggressive financing incentives in its home market. The automaker is now offering an effective annual interest rate of 0.99% for terms of up to 72 months on the Model 3 in the United States.

The mixed news flow is reflected in the activity of institutional investors. Financial firm Morgan Stanley reduced its Tesla holding for the third consecutive quarter, although the stock continues to be among the investment bank’s largest positions. Tesla shares, currently trading around $412, have shed approximately 3% of their value over the past week.

The upcoming Cybercab production milestone, slated for April, is now viewed as a critical test for the stock’s trajectory. Any delay in this launch would likely further erode confidence in Musk’s timelines, particularly against the backdrop of tangible sales difficulties in China.

