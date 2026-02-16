Legal Battle Intensifies as Boeing Seeks to Block Last-Minute Claim

A high-stakes legal maneuver was launched by Boeing just hours before a critical court proceeding was set to begin. The aerospace giant is attempting to prevent LOT Polish Airlines from submitting a revised damages report in an ongoing compensation case related to the 737 MAX grounding. The trial, commencing on February 17 in Seattle, has prompted Boeing to accuse the airline of orchestrating a “last-minute ambush.”

Revised Claim Exceeds $200 Million

The core of the dispute centers on compensation for costs incurred by LOT Polish Airlines during the global 737 MAX fleet grounding from 2019 to 2020. According to data from ch-aviation, the carrier has now abruptly increased its claimed damages to $203.6 million. This figure represents an $8.4 million upward revision from earlier estimates, which the airline attributes to heightened operational expenses and pre-judgment interest.

Boeing responded with an urgent court filing, arguing that the updated calculations were submitted long after established deadlines had passed. The company contends it lacks sufficient time to conduct a proper review of the new figures. The decision on whether to admit the revised expert report now rests with Judge Ricardo S. Martinez.

Robust Demand Contrasts with Legal Headwinds

Amid the legal fray, institutional investor confidence appears undimmed. Data from MarketBeat indicates that The Vanguard Group recently increased its stake in the company. Boeing’s share price is currently trading near the $243 level.

On the operational front, the manufacturer has reported a powerful start to the year. January saw the company secure 107 orders, marking its strongest opening month since 2012. A major commitment from Delta Air Lines for 30 Dreamliner 787-10 aircraft was a significant contributor. While market demand remains solid, the enduring legal fallout from the MAX crisis continues to shadow the company’s progress.

The court’s ruling in this case is expected to set a precedent for other remaining compensation lawsuits tied to the MAX fleet’s worldwide grounding.

